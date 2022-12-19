Mfgrider

MFG 2022  is fully automated and optimized to work with AUDUSD. Analyzes suitable points for opening orders and uses a suitable grid, maximally safe. Based on the author's price analysis, the expert is optimized and does not need further optimization. Best results are achieved with AUDUSD, time frame 15 min. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Info:
•    Working symbol AUDUSD
•    Working Timeframe: M15
•    Min deposit: $300
•    Min leverage 1:100
•    Good ECN broker is required

General Settings:
•    Use Money Management / Enable disable auto money management /
•    Risk Percent  / Determines the degree of risk /
•    Fixed LotSize
•    K_inc   / Order increment factor GRID  def. 1.0 /
•    Max Orders / Maximum number of orders allowed /
•    Trail Profit (true enable)  / Enable disable the use of trailing stops on GRID /
•    Trail Profit( in Point)  / trailing stops on GRID /
•    Stop Loss( in Point)  
•    Trailing Stop for First Order( in Point) /  trailing stops on FIRST order only /
•    Extra Grid ( in Points) / Distance between orders on GRID  /
•    Get Profit ( in Points)  / Get Profit orders on GRID  /
•    TP for First Order  / Get Profit order on SINGLE order  /
•    Magic Number
•    Slippage

see detailed information here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751285

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.
I will always help you if you have any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg

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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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