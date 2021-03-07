The Master X Expert Advisor uses the author's scalping strategy. A universal scalper with an averaged drawdown exit algorithm. More than two years of work on demo and real accounts, and now the advisor is already in the store. The Expert Advisor will be a good helper in scalping, news trading, as well as when opening many deals on different currency pairs. It needs to be run on the chart of every pair you want to trade. The EA parameters are clear and easy to configure.





Work description

The EA trades and looks for overbought and oversold zones in sharp tick fluctuations. Orders are opened in these zones. When the specified profit is reached, all orders are closed. Scalping results on small market fluctuations. And closing a large amount with a small profit (scalping). The mechanism of bringing unprofitable positions to breakeven was used.





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