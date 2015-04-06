GBP extreme hunter

EA based on monitoring the momentary change of the price compared to MA-12 and in case of non-specific deviation from the normal in a given direction. All results are only from TESTER. Past performance is no guarantee for the future!

Leverage is 1:100 and 1:500 is even better



GBPUSD 1 minute frame only

Trading with other currency pairs is not recommended because it carries an increased risk !



Sensitivity - 3



StopLoss - 80 points



TrailingStop - 40 points

RecommendedDefault SettingsAttention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.