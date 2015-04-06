GBP extreme hunter

EA based on monitoring the momentary change of the price compared to MA-12 and in case of non-specific deviation from the normal in a given direction. All results are only from TESTER. Past performance is no guarantee for the future!

Recommended
  • Leverage is 1:100 and 1:500 is even better
  • GBPUSD 1 minute frame only
  • Trading with other currency pairs is not recommended because it carries an increased risk !
Default Settings
  • Sensitivity - 3
  • StopLoss - 80 points
  • TrailingStop - 40 points
Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.
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