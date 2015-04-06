GBP extreme hunter
- Experts
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Encho EnevProfessional development of software for automated trading in the foreign exchange markets.
In my work I use mathematical models, probability calculation and predictable models.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
EA based on monitoring the momentary change of the price compared to MA-12 and in case of non-specific deviation from the normal in a given direction. All results are only from TESTER. Past performance is no guarantee for the future!
Recommended
Recommended
- Leverage is 1:100 and 1:500 is even better
- GBPUSD 1 minute frame only
- Trading with other currency pairs is not recommended because it carries an increased risk !
- Sensitivity - 3
- StopLoss - 80 points
- TrailingStop - 40 points