CAD Extreme Hunter

CAD Extreme Hunter is designed and optimized for working with USDACAD 1 minute frame. EA tested so that for a spread greater than 24 it does not open any buy or sell orders. It makes it safer in the presence of too high volatility. It is not recommendable to change the default values, especially for MA-6! Of course, you can use dynamic change of lots, but it has to be according to your personal initial capital.

Recommended

  • leverage is 1:100 and 1:500 is even better. 
  • trading with other currency pairs is not recommended because it carries an increased risk !

All results are only from TESTER.  Best result on ECN. Result here is no guarantee for the future

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.

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        MQL TOOLS SL
        Experts
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        Ruslan Pishun
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        MQL TOOLS SL
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