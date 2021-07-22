East Markets Scalper MT4

East Markets Scalper  for MT4 is a fully automated currency trading robot, with which you can trade more than one pair at a time - MULTI-TRADING MODE - up to 15 currency pairs. EA works on limit orders at the opening of the Asian markets – after start Sydney and Tokyo. Each order is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit! By default, EA works in GMT time format and places limit orders after a certain time after opening Sydney - if your broker is displaced - you need to adjust !. You can use TimeShift to change the opening time if necessary, which you can only do if necessary. Result here is no guarantee for the future.

Recommendation
  • Minimum balance size to start  $1000
  • Timeframe 5 MIN only
  • Use Default setting for optimal balance
  • By default Trailing Stop is = 0 / disabled /
  • Recommend currency pairs  -   EURCHF, USDCHF, EURCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, but you can use others of your choice.
Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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