East Markets Scalper MT4

East Markets Scalper for MT4 is a fully automated currency trading robot, with which you can trade more than one pair at a time - MULTI-TRADING MODE - up to 15 currency pairs. EA works on limit orders at the opening of the Asian markets – after start Sydney and Tokyo. Each order is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit! By default, EA works in GMT time format and places limit orders after a certain time after opening Sydney - if your broker is displaced - you need to adjust !. You can use TimeShift to change the opening time if necessary, which you can only do if necessary. Result here is no guarantee for the future.

Minimum balance size to start $1000

Timeframe 5 MIN only



Use Default setting for optimal balance

By default Trailing Stop is = 0 / disabled /



Recommend currency pairs - EURCHF, USDCHF, EURCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, but you can use others of your choice.

RecommendationAttention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.