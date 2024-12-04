Argo Master MT5

Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT5 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker.

You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures.

Information about Argo Master:

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M30 
  • Min deposit: $ 500
  • Min leverage 1:100
  • Min spread / or ECN broker
  • No dangerous methods
  • Every position have stop loss and take profit
  • Easy to install

It is desirable that the Christmas filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

For MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115691

How to set up and optimize Argo Master can be seen here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757011

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

I wish success to all traders.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability. The back tests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.


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