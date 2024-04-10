Argo Master MT4

1

Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT4 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker.

You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures.

The attached test results are done with MetaTrader 5. The MT4 precision test is very slow, and you can use a control point in the test - the results are almost the same, but the test is significantly faster.

Information about Argo Master:

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M30 
  • Min deposit: $ 500
  • Min leverage 1:100
  • Min spread / or ECN broker
  • No dangerous methods
  • Every position have stop loss and take profit
  • Easy to install

It is desirable that the Christmas Filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

How to set up and optimize Argo Master can be seen here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757011

I recommend using no more than 5 or 6 open positions, but if your account allows more borrowed margin - then you can set more positions - for example 8 or even 10! Try it first, of course, in test mode.

For MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115434

You can find all my products here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg/seller

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability. The back tests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

I wish success to all traders.


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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2024.05.12 20:16 
 

Terrible EA. I rented it after I ran a 99% backtest which looked good and during 3 weeks I only had 2 trades both losers with SL hit in both instances. I think the backtest for this EA is cooked with hard coding for the historical data. I see no other explanation why the EA performs so poorly against a great looking backtest. Oh well.. I just wasted $55 to rent so I hope you don't make the same mistake. Avoid this seller at all costs.

Encho Enev
1461
Reply from developer Encho Enev 2024.05.18 18:11
Thanks for the your review, but it's hard to judge in such a short time whether an expert is good or not. The strategy is for a longer period and from 2 or 3 trades it is difficult to determine its reliability. I have indeed indicated that The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same. It will take longer to assess whether it is profitable or not.
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