Argo Master MT4
- Experts
-
Encho EnevProfessional development of software for automated trading in the foreign exchange markets.
In my work I use mathematical models, probability calculation and predictable models.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 December 2024
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT4 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker.
You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures.
The attached test results are done with MetaTrader 5. The MT4 precision test is very slow, and you can use a control point in the test - the results are almost the same, but the test is significantly faster.
Information about Argo Master:
- Working symbol EURUSD
- Working Timeframe: M30
- Min deposit: $ 500
- Min leverage 1:100
- Min spread / or ECN broker
- No dangerous methods
- Every position have stop loss and take profit
- Easy to install
It is desirable that the Christmas Filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.
How to set up and optimize Argo Master can be seen here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757011
I recommend using no more than 5 or 6 open positions, but if your account allows more borrowed margin - then you can set more positions - for example 8 or even 10! Try it first, of course, in test mode.
For MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115434
You can find all my products here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg/seller
Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.
I wish success to all traders.
Terrible EA. I rented it after I ran a 99% backtest which looked good and during 3 weeks I only had 2 trades both losers with SL hit in both instances. I think the backtest for this EA is cooked with hard coding for the historical data. I see no other explanation why the EA performs so poorly against a great looking backtest. Oh well.. I just wasted $55 to rent so I hope you don't make the same mistake. Avoid this seller at all costs.