GBP Matrix
- Experts
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Encho EnevProfessional development of software for automated trading in the foreign exchange markets.
In my work I use mathematical models, probability calculation and predictable models.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 30 June 2020
- Activations: 10
The expert GBP Matrix works on the basis of a set of indicators - CCI, RSI, Bollinger band, as well as a specially developed logical predictability. The dynamic grid method is also used in combination with the Stochastic indicator. It is optimized to work with GBPUSD - 15 minutes. If in your case it is 1:100 it will have to work with a higher initial capital, for example more than 5,000. Usually when the maximum lot size is 50, then when you reach a profit of about 500,000, it is good to start with a new account or withdraw part of the winnings. If you use a fixed lot size value, it is good to start with 0.01 - 0.04. When setting DynamicLotSize is true - the EquityPercent risk value is best not to exceed 10%. All results are only from TESTER.
- Minimum balance size to start $1000
- Use Default setting for optimal balance
- Best results with a leverage of 1:400 - 1:500
- Recommend currency pair - GBPUSD
- Time frame M15
- DynamicLotSize – true
- EquityPercent – 8
- FixedLotSize – 0.01
- StopLoss – 5000
- TrailingStop – 320
- GetProfit -6 / relative . If you try 8, 10… it will be high risk /
- start_point – 160 / for the first order/
- TP_FirstOrder – 5000 / if this is for examp. 100 – will eliminates the action of TrailingStop
- MaxOrders – 11 / up to 20 max/
- RsiPeriod – 14 /don’t change /
- Magic – 121212/ your Magic Number /