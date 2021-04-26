PeakMaster PRO EA is an intelligent fully automated robot, uses the Moment change, and a mathematical algorithm that compares the MA level and places buy or sell orders accordingly. Each order has a Stop Loss and a Profit. PeakMaster PRO is designed so that with a spread greater than the set maximum - does not place orders to buy or sell. This makes it safer in the presence of too high volatility. To test PeakMaster PRO, be sure to use the MT4 Demo account data (every tick) 1min. A smaller spread would be better! EA gives good results for but the setting is optimized for GBPUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be published additionally. All result here are only from TESTER. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

Recommended



leverage is 1:100 and 1:500 is even better.

Minimum balance size to start $500

Use Default setting for optimal balance

MA to Entry=12

Spread = 12-16 points



Recommend currency pair - GBPUSD

Other pairs - AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY



Time frame M1

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com.