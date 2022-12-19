Mfgrider

MFG 2022  is fully automated and optimized to work with AUDUSD. Analyzes suitable points for opening orders and uses a suitable grid, maximally safe. Based on the author's price analysis, the expert is optimized and does not need further optimization. Best results are achieved with AUDUSD, time frame 15 min. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Info:
•    Working symbol AUDUSD
•    Working Timeframe: M15
•    Min deposit: $300
•    Min leverage 1:100
•    Good ECN broker is required

General Settings:
•    Use Money Management / Enable disable auto money management /
•    Risk Percent  / Determines the degree of risk /
•    Fixed LotSize
•    K_inc   / Order increment factor GRID  def. 1.0 /
•    Max Orders / Maximum number of orders allowed /
•    Trail Profit (true enable)  / Enable disable the use of trailing stops on GRID /
•    Trail Profit( in Point)  / trailing stops on GRID /
•    Stop Loss( in Point)  
•    Trailing Stop for First Order( in Point) /  trailing stops on FIRST order only /
•    Extra Grid ( in Points) / Distance between orders on GRID  /
•    Get Profit ( in Points)  / Get Profit orders on GRID  /
•    TP for First Order  / Get Profit order on SINGLE order  /
•    Magic Number
•    Slippage

see detailed information here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751285

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.
I will always help you if you have any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg

Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
