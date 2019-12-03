Intraday Signals Free
- Indicators
-
Oleg BorisovMy name is Oleg. I'm specialist in the field of information processing, doctor of science. On Forex since 2008 .
In the market are only what I use myself.
My best product:
-Seff (Sef)
- Version: 8.5
- Updated: 16 October 2021
IntradaySignals
Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:
- generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades;
- displays recommended Take Profit and Stop Loss;
- displays current profit on open trade;
- displays current spread.
The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair
Does not redraw and works on opening bar.
Time frames - M1-H1.
Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15.
Signals are produced based on the used of HMA, Laguerre, ADX
and local extrema ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/72879)
The arrow indicator IntradaySignals is very well complemented by the BuySellAlert or Stochastic Plus indicator(see screenshot).
Intraday Signals Free works only on USDJPY. Version without restrictions can be purchased here:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/44158
Settings
- ALARM- enable/disable the alarm;
- Push - enable/disable Push notification.
Works very well for USDJPY 30M. I will buy the full version if/when the price is around 30USD