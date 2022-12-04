Hana EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.

Live monitoring with real money: live signal with minimal capital

Live trading account with not-too-small capital: live signal with medium capital - none ECN account - more than 1 year - live signal 2 with ECN account (UDJPY is trading using Hana USDJPY EA)

Hana EA uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. It Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop. This EA is focused on a long-term stable growth. The EA is compatible with any broker and has no limitations on the types of accounts used. Proven with the live signal!!!!!

Hana EA trades only USDJPY / H1 timeframe:

Backtested with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) showing profit of more than 100% every year over the last 10 years

Intraday trading - trades will be closed within the same day

Built-in feature to avoid trading during

Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes

Trade better than most human

Long term trading - to be run at least 6 months and above

No grid - no martingale

Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk with demo account

Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.

Recommended to use reputable brokers (pepperstone, ICMarkets, BlueberryMarkets...)



