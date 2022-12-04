Hana USDJPY

Hana EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.

 Live monitoring with real money: live signal with minimal capital

 Live trading account with not-too-small capital: live signal with medium capital - none ECN account - more than 1 year  - live signal 2 with ECN account (UDJPY is trading using Hana USDJPY EA)

Hana EA uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. It Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop. This EA is focused on a long-term stable growth. The EA is compatible with any broker and has no limitations on the types of accounts used. Proven with the live signal!!!!!

Hana EA trades only USDJPY / H1 timeframe: 

  • Backtested with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) showing profit of more than 100% every year over the last 10 years
  • Intraday trading - trades will be closed within the same day
  • Trades use limit orders instead of market orders. A limit order only fills at the price you want, or better.
  • Built-in feature to avoid trading during
  • Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes
  • Trade better than most human
  • Long term trading - to be run at least 6 months and above
  • No grid - no martingale 
  • Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk with demo account
  • Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  • Recommended to use reputable brokers (pepperstone, ICMarkets, BlueberryMarkets...)

Settings:

Broker time – difference between timezone of broker servers and UTC
Max Spread – maximum spread where EA will trade.
Avoid trading during Year-end - true if want to stop trading from Xmas until after new year (recommended to use TRUE)
Dashboard - enable dashboard
Enable Hana1 - enable algorithm 1
Enable Hana2 - enable algorithm 2
Enable Hana3 - enable algorithm 3
Risk to calculate lotsize  - risk settings (recommended to select low or medium risk)
Lockin profit for Hana1 strategy -  if enabled trade for Hana1 will be close when hit this profit level instead of hitting TP. This is useful for some cases when want to get profit rather wait for TP or trailing stop
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana1 - in % of balance
Lockin profit for Hana2 strategy - same with Hana1
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana2 - in % of balance
Lockin profit for Hana3 strategy -same with Hana1
Percentage of Account Balance for Hana3 - in % of balance
Hana1 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana1 comment - comment for algorithm
     1 trades
Hana2 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana2 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades
Hana3 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1
Hana3 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades

Disclaimer:

Prior to purchasing Hana EA, please bear in mind any possible risks associated with the act of trading on Forex. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
Produits recommandés

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Mega Trade
      
      

        
Ho Sau Chan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MEGA TRADE MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD. EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves.  Features Minimal deposit: USD 50 Default Settings for EURUSD - H1 Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes Every trade is protected by stop-loss Doesn't use martingale Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders Input parameters  Auto l

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Sven AI Trading BOT EA
      
      

        
Sven Unglaube

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Netsrac Correlation Trader
      
      

        
Carsten Pflug

        

          

          4.73 (15)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs
2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance
3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 
4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades
5) It can be your singl

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trading Vision Expert
      
      

        
Vitalii Zakharuk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        RevertProFX
      
      

        
Jeremy Seydler

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance 

Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: 
Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: 
The EA identifies extremely s

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SentimentEA
      
      

        
Sergii Onyshchenko

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. 
Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 
Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Catching Bot mt4
      
      

        
Andriy Sydoruk

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. 
Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Yamashita
      
      

        
Rhalf Wendel David Caacbay

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This Ea uses breakout strategy. 
The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed. 
Backtest and forward test for you to see the result. 

FEATURES:          -Using BreakoutStrategy     -Operation is Automated     -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.     -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging     -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)     -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD     -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account l

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        North Star EA
      
      

        
Zhongqu Wu

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        EUR 1 of 8 MT4
      
      

        
Tomas Michalek

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the  EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. 
Benefits for you Plug & Play

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Murasame
      
      

        
Akihiro Tanaka

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
aperçu "Murasame" est un système de suivi de tendance qui prend en moyenne environ 25 heures par transaction.
Pas de grille, pas de martingale, pas de double face, 1 position.
Le stop loss est déplacé par trailing. 
Installation 
paire de devises GBPJPY Axe du temps 30  minutes   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   uniquement pour   5   barres quotidiennes   ) Numéro de barre d'affichage des paramètres   MT4 1000   ou plus 

paramètres Magie non. nombre magique Heure d'été 0 : Aucun / 1 : Style américai

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Intelligent trend
      
      

        
Yang Pei Qin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Wardtrade17
      
      

        
Ahmed Wardan Atik

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! 
This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Way Trade
      
      

        
Ivan Grachev

        

          

          4.5 (6)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation.
The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller 
Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Tradzor AI MT4
      
      

        
Akshit Bhayana

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor
Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pro Price Action OB EA mp
      
      

        
DMITRII GRIDASOV

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PRO PRICE ACTION OB EA est un excellent système de trading automatique basé sur l'analyse des prix ! 
Ce système Expert Advisor « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 7 Set_files disponibles ! 
Utilisez les Set_files (v25.17) de la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. 
L'idée de trading est basée sur le célèbre et puissant modèle d'action des prix : OutsideBar ! 
Pro Price Action OB EA est un excellent investissement : il fonctionnera pendant des années, to

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Benj autotrend switch EA
      
      

        
Benjamin Allip

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 
Catch trends, not noise. 
A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Crazy Dominator
      
      

        
Luciana Andrea Maggiori

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
NUEVO DESARROLLO EXCLUSIVO DISPONIBLE  Crazy Dominator  Ideal para traders exigentes que buscan precisión y control total. 
 Incorpora las siguientes mejoras clave:  Filtro de entrada basado en el exitoso Crazy Filter  Selección de días de operación  Horario de trading configurable  Cambio automático de multiplicador y distancia luego de X operaciones

La configuración predeterminada  no esta configurada para ningun par especifico. 
Este EA solo esta disponible para ser testeado y q

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Breakout Robot
      
      

        
Thushara Dissanayake

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Le   Breakout Robot EA   est un outil de trading spécialisé conçu pour automatiser   les ruptures temporelles   . L'EA trace une fourchette de prix et des lignes hautes/basse selon des paramètres temporels spécifiés. Lorsque le prix franchit le plus haut ou le plus bas de cette fourchette définie, l'EA exécute automatiquement les transactions. La fonctionnalité principale du système est axée sur la   rupture de l'EUR/JPY   entre 22h00 et 02h00 GMT, tandis que son architecture flexible permet de 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedgpender
      
      

        
hadher ramadhan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Hedgpender EA      open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        VR Smart Grid
      
      

        
Vladimir Pastushak

        

          

          4.33 (165)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), qui est capable de par étapes pour fermer de nombreuses postes de marché avec un profit donné par le commerçant. La fermeture progressive des petites pièces aide à réduire rapidement et efficacement les risques. L'algorithme de stratégie commerciale comprend plusieurs stratégies de trading soigneusement élaborées . La stratégie fondamentale consiste à créer une grille de positions et une fermeture partielle des positions avec un profit fixe. Le rob

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MaxiPro Average Euro MT4
      
      

        
Deniati Ndraha

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MaxiPro Average Euro   uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading.

Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for ot

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Be Bestowed By Heaven
      
      

        
Ding Bo Dai

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
1. Évaluation logique stricte : En imbriquant hiérarchiquement plusieurs conditions, on assure que l'ouverture de positions ne se produise qu'en circonstances spécifiques et strictement limitées, telles que l'activation du commutateur de programme, la présence de lignes de retour de Fibonacci, le fait que ce ne soit pas l'heure d'ouverture de MACD et l'absence de démarrage de la stratégie de la martingale. Cela évite les transactions inutiles et réduit les risques inappropriés. 
2. Intégration 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Kapitalsecure
      
      

        
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ 
KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Ca

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ToTheMoon MT4
      
      

        
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
      
      

        
Klein Gyula

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be 
Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Elementary E
      
      

        
Vladimir Gorbachev

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day. The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time. Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ForexWolrd
      
      

        
phuongcei

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** 

Tired of emotional trading decisions? 
Live monitor: TBD 
Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. 
Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Garuda MT4
      
      

        
Agus Santoso

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121820 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121821 
Garuda EA – Puissance de rupture avec gestion dynamique des risques Garuda EA est un Expert Advisor puissant conçu pour saisir les opportunités de rupture à partir de zones de prix temporelles spécifiques (boîtes). Grâce à une stratégie filtrée par le temps et à une gestion intelligente des risques, Garuda EA vise à générer des profits constants tout en maîtrisant les risques

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Ai UsDCaD MT4
      
      

        
Tais Miranda Hoffmann

        

          

          2 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
With Relatively large number of signals
(To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
Has a TP and a SL
Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        AI Forex Robot MT4
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aura Black Edition
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          4.62 (21)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Goldex AI
      
      

        
Mateo Perez Perez

        

          

          4.37 (27)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 
2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. 
Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Vortex Gold MT4
      
      

        
Stanislav Tomilov

        

          

          5 (6)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir 
Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XG Gold Robot MT4
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.41 (37)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Emperor MT4
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.85 (170)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans.
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 
***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Golden Mirage mt4
      
      

        
Michela Russo

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Limited stock at the current price! 
Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Reaper MT4
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.58 (31)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 

Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD Dahab MT4
      
      

        
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. 
A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Indicement MT4
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS 
INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Aurum Trader
      
      

        
Vasiliy Strukov

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. 
Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi! 
 Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Forex Players MT4
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.8 (41)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Infinity EA MT4
      
      

        
Abhimanyu Hans

        

          

          3.73 (30)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Cherma Mt4
      
      

        
Hicham Chergui

        

          

          2.62 (13)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Fundamental hunter
      
      

        
Sara Sabaghi

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 
Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Infinity Trader EA
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          5 (15)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Recovery Manager Pro MT4
      
      

        
Ianina Nadirova

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Advanced Scalper
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          3.96 (114)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 

NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   
!!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dark Gold
      
      

        
Marco Solito

        

          

          4.73 (90)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Prop Firm EA
      
      

        
Dilwyn Tng

        

          

          4.97 (627)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        EA Gold NRJ
      
      

        
Fanur Galamov

        

          

          4.55 (11)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. 
Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. 
Download settings 
Key features: smart entry point f

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      
      

        
Martin Alejandro Bamonte

        

          

          3.67 (3)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Open lock
      
      

        
Sergey Likho

        

          

          4.07 (43)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here 
Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Javier Gold Scalper V2
      
      

        
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés !
Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD Scalper PRO
      
      

        
Lachezar Krastev

        

          

          4.41 (22)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Anibus
      
      

        
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 
1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading
Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Algo Gold EA
      
      

        
Stuart James Winter

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. 
En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. 


L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AW Recovery EA
      
      

        
AW Trading Software Limited

        

          

          4.39 (84)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD EAgle mt4
      
      

        
Evgenii Aksenov

        

          

          4.67 (118)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Diamond PRO
      
      

        
Fanur Galamov

        

          

          4.79 (61)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position 

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
Plus de l'auteur

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Jurong EA
      
      

        
Le Thi  Loan Anh Le

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Jurong 2009 EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.  L ive monitoring  with real money:     https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1185403  Live trading account with not-too-small capital:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1269412 The EA trades might not have active trades on daily basses ******Introduction price at 99$ - price will be increased for every 5 purchases ****** Jurong 2009 trades only EURCHF / H1 timeframe

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
            Filtrer:
          
          

            
            
          

        

      

      

          

            Aucun avis
          

      

          


        

          
          Répondre à l'avis