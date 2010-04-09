Jurong EA

Jurong 2009 EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.

 Live monitoring with real money:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1185403

The EA trades might not have active trades on daily basses

******Introduction price at 99$ - price will be increased for every 5 purchases ******

Jurong 2009 trades only EURCHF / H1 timeframe with the default settings but can be tuned to trade on all other currency pairs – from Asia scalping to trend trading. New currency pairs with proper settings will be released soon.

  • Backtest with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) shows more than 80% win rate with low Drawdown
  • Trades use limit orders instead of market orders. A limit order only fills at the price you want, or better.
  • Safety feature can be configured in case of extreme market conditions
  • Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes
  • Trade better than most human

Settings:

  • Magic – magic number to identify the trades
  • MaxSpread – maximum spread where EA will trade.
  • Slippage – max slippage
  • Auto_Lot- enable auto-lot calculation or not. If true then will use the calculation below – if false will use fix-lot
  • Auto_Lot_Step  - lot step per equity (below)
  • Auto_Equity_Step – to calculate lot size with the slot step above
  • Fixed_Lot – fix lot size if Auto_Lot is false
  • Max_DrawDown_Percent – if DD of account hits this level – all trades will be closed
  • Allowed Trading Days- select to allow trade to happen on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday and Friday
  • Trading_24h – if true then allow to trade 24h, if false then will trade only between the time specifies below
  • GMT_Offset – key in the GMT time zone of the server (for example ICMarkets in GMT+2 – key in 2)
  • Start_Hour – Time to start trading if Trading_24h is false
  • End_Hour – time to stop trading if Trading_24h is false
  • Time_closing_trades – if is true then trades will be closed by below Closing times
  • Closing_Hour and Closing_Minutes – time to close trades
  • Order_Distance- distance between orders (grid)
  • ATR_Time – time period to calculate ATR
  • Trend_Follow – if true will activate the trending filter on below timeframe

Disclaimer:

Prior to purchasing Jurong 2009 EA, please bear in mind any possible risks associated with the act of trading on Forex. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite



More from author
Hana USDJPY
Le Thi Loan Anh Le
Experts
Hana EA   is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.  L ive monitoring  with real money:   live signal with minimal capital  Live trading account with not-too-small capital: live signal with medium capital - none ECN account - more than 1 year   - live signal 2 with ECN account  (UDJPY is trading using Hana USDJPY EA) Hana EA uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels
