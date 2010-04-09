Jurong 2009 EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.

Live monitoring with real money:

Live trading account with not-too-small capital:

The EA trades might not have active trades on daily basses

Jurong 2009 trades only EURCHF / H1 timeframe with the default settings but can be tuned to trade on all other currency pairs – from Asia scalping to trend trading. New currency pairs with proper settings will be released soon.

Backtest with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) shows more than 80% win rate with low Drawdown

Trades use limit orders instead of market orders. A limit order only fills at the price you want, or better.

Safety feature can be configured in case of extreme market conditions

Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes

Trade better than most human

MaxSpread – maximum spread where EA will trade.

Slippage – max slippage

Auto_Lot- enable auto-lot calculation or not. If true then will use the calculation below – if false will use fix-lot

Auto_Lot_Step - lot step per equity (below)

Auto_Equity_Step – to calculate lot size with the slot step above

Fixed_Lot – fix lot size if Auto_Lot is false

Max_DrawDown_Percent – if DD of account hits this level – all trades will be closed

Allowed Trading Days- select to allow trade to happen on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday and Friday

Trading_24h – if true then allow to trade 24h, if false then will trade only between the time specifies below

GMT_Offset – key in the GMT time zone of the server (for example ICMarkets in GMT+2 – key in 2)

Start_Hour – Time to start trading if Trading_24h is false

End_Hour – time to stop trading if Trading_24h is false

Time_closing_trades – if is true then trades will be closed by below Closing times

Closing_Hour and Closing_Minutes – time to close trades

Order_Distance- distance between orders (grid)

ATR_Time – time period to calculate ATR

Trend_Follow – if true will activate the trending filter on below timeframe

Disclaimer: Prior to purchasing Jurong 2009 EA, please bear in mind any possible risks associated with the act of trading on Forex. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite



