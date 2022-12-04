Hana USDJPY
- Experts
- Le Thi Loan Anh Le
- Versione: 22.16
- Attivazioni: 10
Hana EA is the result of more than hundred hours of intensive work to build an expert advisor that has balanced risk-reward ratio.
Live monitoring with real money: live signal with minimal capital
Live trading account with not-too-small capital: live signal with medium capital - none ECN account - more than 1 year - live signal 2 with ECN account (UDJPY is trading using Hana USDJPY EA)
Hana EA uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. It Is optimized using real ticks with 99.90% model quality. Uses fixed stop loss and trailing stop. This EA is focused on a long-term stable growth. The EA is compatible with any broker and has no limitations on the types of accounts used. Proven with the live signal!!!!!
Hana EA trades only USDJPY / H1 timeframe:
- Backtested with real tick data (99.9%) from multiple sources (Alpari ECN, TrueFX, Dukascopy) showing profit of more than 100% every year over the last 10 years
- Intraday trading - trades will be closed within the same day
- Trades use limit orders instead of market orders. A limit order only fills at the price you want, or better.
- Built-in feature to avoid trading during
- Trades only with the trend on multiple timeframes
- Trade better than most human
- Long term trading - to be run at least 6 months and above
- No grid - no martingale
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk with demo account
- Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
- Recommended to use reputable brokers (pepperstone, ICMarkets, BlueberryMarkets...)
Settings: Broker time – difference between timezone of broker servers and UTC Max Spread – maximum spread where EA will trade. Avoid trading during Year-end - true if want to stop trading from Xmas until after new year (recommended to use TRUE) Dashboard - enable dashboard Enable Hana1 - enable algorithm 1 Enable Hana2 - enable algorithm 2 Enable Hana3 - enable algorithm 3 Risk to calculate lotsize - risk settings (recommended to select low or medium risk) Lockin profit for Hana1 strategy - if enabled trade for Hana1 will be close when hit this profit level instead of hitting TP. This is useful for some cases when want to get profit rather wait for TP or trailing stop Percentage of Account Balance for Hana1 - in % of balance Lockin profit for Hana2 strategy - same with Hana1 Percentage of Account Balance for Hana2 - in % of balance Lockin profit for Hana3 strategy -same with Hana1 Percentage of Account Balance for Hana3 - in % of balance Hana1 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1 Hana1 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades Hana2 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1 Hana2 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades Hana3 Magic - magic number for algorithm 1 Hana3 comment - comment for algorithm 1 trades
Disclaimer:
Prior to purchasing Hana EA, please bear in mind any possible risks associated with the act of trading on Forex. Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite