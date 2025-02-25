BreakEven Pro for MT4

Break-Even Pro 

* 3 BE modes:

   - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)

   - Points_Single for single trade

   - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade

* Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving

* Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry 

* Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol

* Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close)

Join my telegram channel here for more useful free EAs. Thank you!


Recommended products
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Trade Builder Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual ri
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Utilities
This utility provides a very intuitive, versatile and helpful visual display of the live trades in a chart window - particularly good if you have a basket of live trades. How to use The program runs as a Non-Trading Expert Advisor - it is not an indicator. Therefore it should be placed in the Expert Advisors folder and then attached to a separate chart window, maybe stacked in front of your live EA trading window - see screenshots for many variations. Or you could trade manually in the Dynamic
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Utilities
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
Trader Assistant Mini MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Ass
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
EA Order Manager PRO
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
EA Order Manager v2.13 – Smart Management for Any Open Trade EA Order Manager is a universal trade manager for manual or automated orders on MetaTrader 4. It automatically applies advanced protections, trailing stop, break even, cross-closing logic, and global stop loss/take profit , regardless of the trade’s origin. Key Features: Global Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically secures your capital. Smart Trailing Stop – Only activates when real profit is detected. Global BreakEven –
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
Trading Special – 40% OFF Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precisi
BuyLimit and SellLimit Grid MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilities
BuyLimit_SellLimit_Grid script opens BuyLimit and SellLimit pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: LongPos - if TRUE, BuyLimit order is opened. ShortPos - if TRUE, SellLimit order is opened. InitLot - initial lot. LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in poi
Risk to Reward Ratio
Faran Ataeiraveshti
4 (5)
Utilities
Hello guys Another free! tool for traders. Risk to Reward Ratio: It is useful for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages. MY NEWEST PRODUCT: HFT PROP PASSER You can set the colors of each part you want and the position of the texts. What if you can trade with this panel too?! See the link below Trader Assistant Mini MT4 You can see the MT5 version at
FREE
Trading Panel MetaTrader 4
Stanislav Valis
Utilities
FX-Support Presents the Trading Panel for MT4 The Trading Panel for MT4 is a powerful and versatile tool designed to assist traders in their daily trading activities. It helps traders open positions and identify market signals, such as ENG and STAR patterns. The panel simplifies decision-making and supports efficient trading. Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation Calculates lot sizes accurately, considering market conditions and currency conversions for effective risk management. Accura
Grid Trading Manager EA
Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elsahafy
Utilities
Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution. --- ### KEY FEATURES **3-Tab Interactive GUI** - STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets - SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart - TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels **Progressive Order Placement** - Wave-
FREE
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilities
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Smart Watermark
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
SwiftEdge Scalper MT4
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
Indicators
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
Size calculator
Smail El Hassar
Utilities
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,  Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJPY C
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Forex Live Tester Simulator Backtesting Report
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
With this software you can test your Forex strategies live. Compatible with Meta Trader 4. Extra features are available. You can trade through the panel. You can put signs with Fish Hook. In addition, your strategy test is saved to the file folder in csv format. You can review these reports with CSV Quick Viewer. One Lot can do with Scalp. Your account also determines the lot based on the amount of money found. It gives you information about the transaction before you open the transaction. You c
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
More from author
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
Auto SLTP Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel here for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close
FREE
Auto SLTP Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
3.33 (3)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders * 2 modes: - Points - USD * Symbol Filter:  Select All or a specific symbol * For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP! Join my channel   here   for more useful management tools: * Remote Tools via Telegram: Super Assistant, Master Close, Master Control, Master Notify * Free Tools: Tele Notify, Price Alert, Quick Close 
FREE
Quick Close Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders * Close All by Mobile: Select true to close all positions quicky from your Mobile by closing any position on Mobile. To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Join my channel here for more useful EAs.  Thank you!
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check.  Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   * Setup
FREE
Quick Close Pro for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Thank you! Join my channel   here   for more useful EAs: - Tele Notify, Price Alert, Equity Alert, Remote Algo OnOff - Auto SLTP, Close Timer
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting
FREE
Tele Notify
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for full options of notifications/alerts: indicator data, price, news, etc. Get more EAs  here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs *******************************************************************************************
FREE
Price Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Price Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when the price crosses a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @ userinfobot   *
FREE
BreakEvenPro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Break-Even Pro  * 3 BE modes:    - RewardRisk_Single for single trade (only valid for positions with SL)    - Points_Single for single trade    - Points_DCA for multiple DCA trade * Start Value: value of RR or # points to start SL moving * Offset: distance in points between BE level & entry  * Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol * Partial Close (%): Close % initial volume when moving SL to BE (0 for no partial close) Join my telegram channel here  for more useful free EAs. Thank you!
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
IndiSig by Buffer
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
IndiSig by Buffer Detect Signals from a Custom Indicator by Buffer & Send notifications to Telegram Channel or Open orders * Buy/Sell Buffer: You may get this info on MT4/5 Data Window (CTRL + D) * MT5 version: Add the indicator first, then the EA * MT4 version: Only works properly with default settings of the indicator Join  https://t.me/fxassistant_vn for more useful EAs!
FREE
Tele Notify for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Tele Notify can help you send notifications for opened & closed trades to a Telegram channel or your personal Telegram. (see Master Notify for more options of notifications: price, equity, profit, etc. Get more EAs here ) Update: Now you can check your account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check. This option is only valid when you use your Telegram User ID on EA inputs ******************************************************************************************** HOW TO SET U
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command:   /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatti
FREE
Master Notify via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price noti_price   - Set price alert  noti_pl   - Set floating PL alert noti_equity - Set equity alert  noti_margin
Master Control via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -   Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade i
Super Assistant for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
* Super Assistant   is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via  Telegram  such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up no
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
Master Close via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -  
Master Notify via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
5 (1)
Utilities
Master Notify via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Especially now this tool can work with indicator & send alert to Telegram. Demo here (see more Master Close   Master Control ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price news -   Get economic news noti_pri
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
Super Assistant
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up notifi
TeleCopy
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel) Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram  
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review