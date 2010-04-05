ABHedgeMT4


             Version MT4:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109262

             Version MT5:      https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109258

              Instructions for use:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/755183


EA Overview:

This EA utilizes two brokers, A and B, for hedging transactions. When the ASK of broker A is smaller than that of broker B, broker A buys while broker B sells, and then observes the profits and losses of both accounts. When the total profit reaches the target, both accounts A and B close their positions simultaneously.


Application scenario:

1. Spread arbitrage: Sometimes the quotes from different broker are different, sometimes broker A's quote is higher than broker B's, and sometimes broker A's quote is lower than broker B. This provides an opportunity for arbitrage to make money.
2. To earn the rebate: Find an agent who provides commission cash back services, and even if AB accounts do not make a profit, they can still earn rebate.
3. Utilizing platform rewards: Many platforms offer deposit rewards and transaction rewards, but there are transaction volume requirements for withdrawing rewards. Hedging can be used to increase trading volume with low risk and achieve the goal of withdrawing rewards.

4. Other scenarios you can imagine


Functional features:
1. An account can run multiple EAs on different symbol charts simultaneously, monitoring arbitrage opportunities for each symbol.
2. Two or more accounts can run simultaneously. If broker A is against broker B, broker A is against broker C, broker B is against broker C
3. Order check: If an account experiences an unexpected situation such as stop out, the corresponding broker will close all positions and stop running
4. It is possible to set the holding time for orders and the minimum profit and loss points (some platforms have requirements for this and prohibit frequent short-term transactions).


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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
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ForexcopyLocalMT4
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Instructions for use: https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88205 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such as EURUSD,
ForexcopyLocalMT5
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The instructions for use： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/754946 The MT4 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88205 The MT5 version： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/88204 ---------------------------------------------- 1. Copy orders, from 12 master accounts to 100 slave accounts. The number of slave accounts can be customized, from 12 to 100. 2. Support MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, MT5 to MT5. 3. Identify the suffixes of trading varieties on different platforms, such
KingHedgeMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Experts
==KingHedgeEA Overview== 1.KingHedge EA cancels the pending order strategy and uses the built-in virtual order technology to avoid frequent access to the broker's server. Instructions are sent to the server only when positions are opened and closed. To avoid restrictions from brokers. 2.KingHedge EA can be used to establish a scalp brushing strategy, as well as a short-term and short-term strategy. Note that not all brokers support scalping, or get great results with this strategy. There will
ABHedgeMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Utilities
Version MT4:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109262              Version MT5:      https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109258               Instructions for use:    https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/755183 EA Overview: This EA utilizes two brokers, A and B, for hedging transactions. When the ASK of broker A is smaller than that of broker B, broker A buys while broker B sells, and then observes the profits and losses of both accounts. When the total profit reaches th
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