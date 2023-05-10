KingHedgeMT5

==KingHedgeEA Overview==

1.KingHedge EA cancels the pending order strategy and uses the built-in virtual order technology to avoid frequent access to the broker's server. Instructions are sent to the server only when positions are opened and closed. To avoid restrictions from brokers.

2.KingHedge EA can be used to establish a scalp brushing strategy, as well as a short-term and short-term strategy. Note that not all brokers support scalping, or get great results with this strategy. There will be small differences in the data of each broker, which can cause the strategy results to vary greatly. Therefore, the choice of scalp strategy needs to be tested repeatedly.

3.Before using it in a real account, please be sure to backtest repeatedly. The backtest mode selects "every tick based on real tick", which is the most time-consuming but closest to the real market. The backtesting period shall not be less than 2 years. Then test it with a demo account for no less than 1 week.  Then use for real accounts if you get good results.

==Backtest results==

KingHedge EA test results:  You can get similar result data by downloading the demo version and testing it. You can only use a computer (PC) to test and download the demo, not a mobile phone. It should be reminded that backtesting is only a demonstration of history, not a guarantee for the future.

==use==

1.Available for most currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, energies, precious metals.
2.Put the EA into the chart 1M period. Multiple EAs can be run simultaneously on multiple currency charts without interfering with each other. But do not run more than 3 at the same time.
3.Please note: The default parameters only allow the EA to run normally, but do not guarantee profitability. You need to debug different parameters for different trading varieties. 

4.Account funds: $1000 account, fixed lot size 0.01, $10000 account, fixed lot size 0.1, and so on. Or use MM dynamic lot size, and the capital ratio is set to 1.

==Newcomers must see==
If you are a newcomer to the foreign exchange market, please be sure to understand that this is a market with both challenges and risks. Do what you can. The same is true for EA, no matter how good the results are in the past, we do not make any guarantees for the future.






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rajanaveedmanzoor 2023.05.22 07:48 
 

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