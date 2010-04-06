StopMachine

Close all orders immediately: if account balance is less/greater than allowed.

PROGRAM USES ACCOUNT BALANCE, NOT EQUITY. Initial balance is calculated once a day if writting hour/minute comes ( local time is using ).

It is also reset each restart program ( program does not read account balance from the past! )

Program is developed for VPS running purposes, to prevent from attempts of trading after daily DD limit is reached.

I made decision to share this for free. It is not developed for commercial purposes. If you are not satisfied with the options it offers, please stop using.


*The program does not distinguish between money paid in and money earned / lost.

*Please include negative/ positive numbers

*Writting hour works on tick. It means should be set when market is open. I will fix It If program will be upgrated.


Önerilen ürünler
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Yardımcı programlar
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
PropProtector
Alexander Berger
Yardımcı programlar
PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term. With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed
FREE
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında stratejilerinizi manuel olarak test etmenize olanak tanır. Görselleştirme grafiğinde tek tıklamayla işlem yapın. Yardımcı programın en son sürümü, yatırımcıların ticaret stratejilerini manuel olarak test etmeleri için gelişmiş özellikler sunar. Strateji test cihazıyla artık ticaret stratejilerinizin etkinliğini simüle edilmiş bir ortamda değerlendirebilirsiniz. Bu işlevsellik, ticaret tekniklerinizin performansını analiz etmenize ve bunları ticaret becer
FREE
Antimartingale AKA Antimartingala Calculator
Francesco Strappini
Yardımcı programlar
Levels and risk calculator for the Antimartingale (or Antimartingala) technique Totally visual, setup everything from control panel Decide your risk and margin, it will calculate and show trading lavels on the chart Free version of the orginal Antimartingale EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53653 Public Signals using the Antimartingale's technique: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1016250 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1018964 This EA does not open trades, it only shows the trading le
FREE
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
Vr Trade Panel
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
VR Trade Panel — Trend hatlarıyla pozisyonları etkili bir şekilde yönetmenizi sağlayan ticaret için profesyonel bir çözüm. Benzersiz işlevsellik, durdurma kaybını yüklemenizi ve hem dinamik seviyelerde (eğimli çizgiler) hem de sabit değerlerde kar elde etmenizi sağlar. Bu, ticarette maksimum esneklik ve rahatlık sağlar. Arayüzün sadeliği ve ayrıntılı [ yönetim ] sayesinde, yeni başlayanların ticaretin temellerine hakim olmaları ve uygulamaya başlaması daha kolay olacaktır. Birçok süreci ve geniş
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MT4 için R 2EMA Renk göstergesi, 2 EMA'nın geçişine dayalı sağlam alım satım sinyalleri sağlar. Anahtar noktaları Fiyat iki yeşil EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir alım satım sinyali oluşturur. Fiyat iki kırmızı EMA'nın üzerine çıkıp kapandığında, bir satış sinyali oluşturur. R 2EMA Renkli Forex göstergesi, ne zaman alım satım zamanı geldiğini belirlemeyi daha da kolaylaştırır 2 EMA satırı yeşile döndüğünde bir satın alma sinyali oluşur. 2 EMA çizgisi kırmızıya döndüğünde bir satış siny
FREE
Multi Functional Order Closing Script4
Tian Yu Li
Yardımcı programlar
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
TradeAssistant For Free
Tiecheng Fu
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
A "simple design" trading panel, which is characterized by small byte size, low CPU usage, simple steps, and quick operation, 1 to 2 clicks to complete a functional operation, saving time and increasing efficiency . The panel is easy to use, and it is not complicated to set parameters, which is in line with traders' habits. At the same time, its compact- design, clear at a glance, and comprehensive functions are a powerful tool for manual trading! Key features of the panel:   Click "Bid Price"
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
Yardımcı programlar
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Yardımcı programlar
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Uzman Danışmanlar
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Yardımcı programlar
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. VERSİYON MT5 -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde.
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Yardımcı programlar
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Loss Recovery Trading Robot Demo
Quang Dung Pham
Yardımcı programlar
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Yardımcı programlar
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Giriş ve çıkış noktalarını tanımlamak için Fibonacci tabanlı fiyat seviyelerini trend ve yapı analiziyle birleştirir. EA hem uzun hem de kısa pozisyonları destekler ve yerleşik risk yönetimi parametreleri içerir. Temel Özellikler: • Giriş, SL ve TP noktalarını çizmek için Fibonacci geri çekilme ve uzatma mantığını kullanır. • Yapılandırılabilir lot büyüklüğü ve zarar durdurma/kâr alma seviyeleri •
FREE
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Yardımcı programlar
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Göstergeler
Temel Renko göstergesi, net ve özlü bir piyasa perspektifi arayan yatırımcılar için güçlü bir araçtır. Göstergemiz yalnızca trend görselleştirmeyi basitleştirmekle kalmaz, aynı zamanda tersine dönüşler için doğru uyarılar sunarak ticaretinizde stratejik bir avantaj sağlar / Ücretsiz MT5 Sürümü Özellikler Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir: Gelişmiş özelleştirme seçenekleriyle göstergeyi iş tercihlerinize göre uyarlayın. Renklerden kutu boyutu ayarlarına kadar, bilgilerin grafiğinizde nasıl görüntülen
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT4 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 4 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Yardımcı programlar
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Close All Orders Assistant
Michal Herda
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Orders Assistant program sends orders to: Close All Profit, Close All Loss, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Positions. Depending on pressed button.   You can apply buttons to the current charts or for all charts. Enjoy using ! Attention ! The shutdown process may take a longer. Pay attention to this especially when you have more positions and the market is about to close.
FREE
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Local Server GMT Clock
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
Average Open Price BreakEven Set
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
This program calculates the average opening price for sell and buy positions separately. Program allows you to modify the stop loss value to the calculated breakeven price, this value could also be modified by a user-defined integer value in points. All you have to do is press the button. You can also choose Logs_Display_Enable input value if you need to get some additional, useful informations. Enjoy using !!!
FREE
Common SL And TP Set
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
As in the Title. This is simply, but very usefull utility. Program "Common StopLoss And TakeProfit Value" enables You to set one value to Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both Stop Loss and Take Profit. For all Sell or Buy items, Depending on the option selected. All you need to do is select options, enter a value/values and press a button "APPLY THE SETTINGS". God Luck ! Enjoy using !
FREE
Percentage Auto MM
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
Percentage Auto MM sends automatic orders to close all positions immediately after reaching percentage SL/TP target, set by the User . Orders will be sent if the market is open and the SL / TP application buttons are pressed ( they can be used separately or together ) . It could be applied for current chart/all charts, depending on selected option. It works  independently of SL and TP order settings for individual positions. SWAP, Commision can be also included ( look at input options ). Atte
FREE
Switch Between Separate And Common BE Levels
Michal Herda
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Auto BE. Program for switching between common and separate breakeven stop loss. Levels can be modified with user-defined point values The program also offers auto mode, where common/separate BE levels are switching depending on whether all positions are profitable.  Calculation includes open prices . It can be used for BUY/SELL positions separately or together. HOWEVER I HAVE NEVER TESTED SITUATION, WHERE I HAD BOTH SELL AND BUY POSITIONS PROFITABLE ( I Mean AUTOMODE pyramyds) . Rememb
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt