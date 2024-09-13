Rsi Engulfing Bar Alert V2
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- RSI Condition:
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the current period is below a specified low threshold (RsiLow). This indicates oversold conditions.
- Candlestick Pattern:
It checks for a specific candlestick pattern across three consecutive candles:
- The current candle (1) closes higher than it opens (bullish)
- The previous candle (2) closes lower than it opens (bearish)
- The current candle's close is below the high of the previous candle
- Price Action:
The alert also checks that the current candle's close is above the open of the previous candle, suggesting a potential reversal.
- Buy Signal:
If all conditions are met, the alert generates a "Buy" signal with an up arrow at the low of the current candle.
Rsi Levels 30 - 70 - PLEASE ADD RSI PERIOD 10 / LVLS 30/70 - When a engulfing bar occurs below or above the rsi values the alert is triggered -
Full ALERTS !!!