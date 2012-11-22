ROMAN5 Fractals TS Indicator
- Indicators
- Anton Nel
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 November 2019
This indicator is based on the Fractals indicator. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5.
Blue arrow up = Buy.
Red arrow down = Sell.
Line = Trailing Stop.
You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatically move the Stop Loss and include BreakEven facility.
