Trend Hunters

Trend Hunter is based on the process of detecting the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find points of entry and exit from the market.





The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators of the search for extremes, the indicator is well suited for detecting a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this will happen, it will notify you by the appearance of a blue point for buying red for selling





A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk.



