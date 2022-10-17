Key level wedge

5

The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones.


Advantages
  •  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.
  •  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.
  •  The Key level wedge works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.
  •   The Key level wedge  incorporates divergence in its algorithm adding more confluence into your setups. 
  •  The Key level wedge  shows you where to enter a trade and where to place your stoploss. It will  also draw imbalances/gap/fair value gap for you which attract price and are good take profit zones.


Recommendation

For best and most accurate results use the 1Hr, 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. The screenshots and video below will show examples of how it can be used.


  

N.B : For a limited time only, rate the indicator and leave a review, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator)

I highly recommend also purchasing the Key level order block  and Key level breaker block indicators to use alongside, the advantage is they add more confluence to your setups and when price hits the order block or breaker block, and you also get a wedge pattern drawn on the zone, you will have more reasons and signals in the same direction giving your trades a much higher probability.



Avis 9
dmajfx
54
dmajfx 2023.10.17 21:53 
 

I just bought the key level pkg: Wedge, Order Blocks & Breaker Block this weekend. When the market opened Sunday night during the Asian Session there was a Wedge Pattern painted on the 15m chart. I live in the USA so I close the trades I've entered in during the the first 3 hrs of Asia before I go to bed. I made 60+ pips when I closed out but the trade went 150 pips. On Tues I traded the US open news with a 5m key level wedge pattern. The Imbalance TP was 33 pips, I closed out with 30 pips. I trade 2 lots so my first trade was $1,224 and the 2nd trade was $600. I have already paid for my investment of $180 buying these 3 indicators. I only trade Gold.

elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.02.25 07:33 
 

I have bought many, and Author Wedge is the real deal, and profitable! Author is super passionate with full tutorial support, Best Buy for 2023!

davevicens
326
davevicens 2023.01.12 12:07 
 

Good Indicator!!! First trade first profit!!

Répondre à l'avis