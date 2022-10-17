The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones.





Advantages







The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.

The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.



The Key level wedge works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.

The Key level wedge incorporates divergence in its algorithm adding more confluence into your setups.

The Key level wedge shows you where to enter a trade and where to place your stoploss. It will also draw imbalances/gap/fair value gap for you which attract price and are good take profit zones.





Recommendation





For best and most accurate results use the 1Hr, 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. The screenshots and video below will show examples of how it can be used.





N.B : For a limited time only, rate the indicator and leave a review, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator) I highly recommend also purchasing the Key level order block and Key level breaker block indicators to use alongside, the advantage is they add more confluence to your setups and when price hits the order block or breaker block, and you also get a wedge pattern drawn on the zone, you will have more reasons and signals in the same direction giving your trades a much higher probability.







