The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more.

The key level order block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.

For best and most accurate results use the 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. The screenshots and video will show examples of how it can be used along side different trading strategies.

N.B : For a limited time only, if you have purchased 2 or more Key level indicators leave a rating and a review on them, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator, but you can keep it and later use it if you happen to download the wedge indicator in the future)



I highly recommend also purchasing the key level breaker block indicator to use alongside, the advantage is when some order blocks fail, they then turn into breaker blocks which this indicator automatically draws, which might give you a second chance to recover a lost trade. The key level wedge will also complement as it works as an extra confirmation entry.