Key level order block
- Indicators
- Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 June 2022
- Activations: 10
The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more.
Advantages
- The key level order block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.
- The key level order block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.
- The key level order block works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.
- Trading is about taking high probability setups and the key level order block will give you an edge by providing an accurate point of interest (POI) and extra confluence to your setups no matter what strategy you use.
- Since the indicator automatically draws the order blocks for you, it gives a more mechanical approach to your analysis removing the emotion and subjectivity involved when personally drawing them.
Recommendation
For best and most accurate results use the 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. The screenshots and video will show examples of how it can be used along side different trading strategies.
N.B : For a limited time only, if you have purchased 2 or more Key level indicators leave a rating and a review on them, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator, but you can keep it and later use it if you happen to download the wedge indicator in the future)
I highly recommend also purchasing the key level breaker block indicator to use alongside, the advantage is when some order blocks fail, they then turn into breaker blocks which this indicator automatically draws, which might give you a second chance to recover a lost trade. The key level wedge will also complement as it works as an extra confirmation entry.
I just bought the key level pkg: Wedge, Order Blocks & Breaker Block this weekend. When the market opened Sunday night during the Asian Session there was a Wedge Pattern painted on the 15m chart. I live in the USA so I close the trades I've entered in during the the first 3 hrs of Asia before I go to bed. I made 60+ pips when I closed out but the trade went 150 pips. On Tues I traded the US open news with a 5m key level wedge pattern. The Imbalance TP was 33 pips, I closed out with 30 pips. I trade 2 lots so my first trade was $1,224 and the 2nd trade was $600. I have already paid for my investment of $180 buying these 3 indicators. I only trade Gold.