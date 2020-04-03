Account Flip MT5 Trend

IMPORTANT: As we enter 2026, we want to start the new beginnings by making the first 100 copies of the EA have a lifetime license, then the copies sold afterwatds will be only accesible on a monthly payment plan. Contact Admin before any purchase via Messages or via information in the video description for a Free guide ebook + Free trial Indicators.
🔹 Account Flip MT5 – Trend

Professional Trend Pullback Trading System

Account Flip MT5 – Trend is a fully customizable trend continuation Expert Advisor designed to trade pullbacks within strong market trends.
Instead of chasing price, the EA waits for controlled retracements and enters only when trend conditions remain valid.

This approach focuses on structure, confirmation, and risk control, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.

📈 Strategy Overview

The EA works in three steps:

  1. Trend Detection
    Confirms trend direction using selectable indicators (Trend Channels, Momentum, Guppy, Bollinger, Stochastic, Volume, and more).

  2. Pullback Identification
    Waits for one or multiple pullback candles within the trend.

  3. Entry & Management
    Executes trades using market or pending orders, then manages risk with breakeven, trailing stops, and optional pyramiding.

This logic avoids emotional entries and focuses on high-probability continuation moves.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Trades with the trend, not against it
✔ Pullback-based entries (clean & disciplined)
✔ Multiple trend confirmations (use one or combine several)
✔ Advanced filters to refine pullbacks
✔ Market & pending order entry options
✔ Built-in breakeven and trailing logic
✔ Optional pyramiding (trade stacking)
✔ Fixed lot or risk-percentage lot sizing
✔ Suitable for trending markets and volaitile instruments like Deriv synthetic indices, Gold and Nasdaq

🧠 Designed for Traders Who:

✔ Prefer trend-following strategies
✔ Want control over confirmations & filters
✔ Understand risk management
✔ Are willing to test and optimize
✔ Trade volatile instruments

Not recommended for:

  • Beginners looking for “set and forget” robots

  • Traders who panic during pullbacks

  • Low-leverage accounts without margin planning

📉 About Win Rate & Drawdown (Important)

Account Flip MT5 – Trend does not rely on a high win rate.

The strategy is designed with:

  • Smaller controlled losses

  • Larger winning trades

  • Asymmetric risk-to-reward

This means losing streaks can occur, which is normal for pullback strategies. Proper risk settings and discipline are essential.

🛡 Risk Management Tools

  • Risk-percentage lot sizing

  • Close-at-amount protection

  • Breakeven options

  • Trailing stop based on trend channels

  • Pyramiding control (optional)

⚠️ Aggressive settings can increase drawdown. Always forward-test before scaling.

🧪 Recommended Use

  • Timeframes: M15 – M30 but expirienced traders can trade low timeframes like M1 with high leveraged accounts

  • One symbol per EA instance

  • VPS recommended for best execution

  • Start on demo or small balance

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a tool, not a profit guarantee. The user is responsible for configuration, risk, and account management.


