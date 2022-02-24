Key level breaker block
- Indicators
- Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 June 2022
- Activations: 10
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them.
Advantages
- The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.
- The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.
- The key level breaker block works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.
- Automatically draws arrow to show impulsive move.
- Since the indicator automatically draws the breakr blocks for you, it gives a more mechanical approach to your analysis removing the emotion and subjectivity involved when personally drawing them.
Recommendation
N.B : For a limited time only, if you have purchased 2 or more Key level indicators leave a rating and a review on them, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator, but you can keep it and later use it if you happen to download the wedge indicator in the future)
Please first watch the instructional video below to learn how to pick the best breaker block zones.
For best and most accurate results use the 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. It works amazingly well alongside the key level order block indicator by creating a recovery opportunity when the order block fails.
I just bought the key level pkg: Wedge, Order Blocks & Breaker Block this weekend. When the market opened Sunday night during the Asian Session there was a Wedge Pattern painted on the 15m chart. I live in the USA so I close the trades I've entered in during the the first 3 hrs of Asia before I go to bed. I made 60+ pips when I closed out but the trade went 150 pips. On Tues I traded the US open news with a 5m key level wedge pattern. The Imbalance TP was 33 pips, I closed out with 30 pips. I trade 2 lots so my first trade was $1,224 and the 2nd trade was $600. I have already paid for my investment of $180 buying these 3 indicators. I only trade Gold.