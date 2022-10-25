Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4

Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.

Monitoring the EA in real time:

Signal 1

Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence.

Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators.

You can download the RSI Divergence Indicator here.

Recommendations

Trading pairs AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD

CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD Timeframe M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)

Minimum deposit

$100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts

Leverage

Minimum : 1:30 Brokers

Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.





No lag No error, with a functional advance algorithm

If anything is unclear to you please send me a message to give you the user manual.





Explanation of algorithm

EA detects divergences by the RSI Divergence Indicator and opens a position, If the market moves in according of the position, the expert do trail the stop. Otherwise, it waits for a new divergence and if it occurs, it adds to the position volume by opening a new trade(martingale method), and all positions have stop-loss to protect against unexpected market fluctuations. Positions do not have a take-profit, and are closed using the trail stop mechanism to gain the maximum possible profit.

All operations such as position opening, trail stop, money management and protection of positions are automatically managed by the EA.





Some advantages of the EA

Simplicity of use without complications to confuse the user.

Unique algorithm without similar in the market.

No sensitive about the news and market fluctuations.

Can be used in different symbols and time-frames.

Absorbing maximum profit from the market with trail stop capability.

Automated money/risk management.

4000 lines script, no execution errors and lags.

Some recommendations for better performance

Use in accounts with less spreads and commission

EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.

You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.

If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before.

A recommended method

First of all, select your symbol, for example “AUDNZD”, open “AUDNZD” in 2 charts,

Add EA to chart 1 and set “Positions” as “Long Only” (in the EA inputs window), then also Add EA to chart 2 and set “Positions” as “Short Only”.

This method causes overlap in the execution of the EA without raising drawdown.





It is not recommended to run Expert in more than 2 charts at the same time in an account (it depends to your account balance). You can re-run the EA on another account for more profit. Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.



If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.

Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.

I have designed this EA as simple as I could so that you can easily implement it, if you have any question please contact me, I'm always available.







