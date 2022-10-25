Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4

5

  Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.

Monitoring the EA in real time:

    Full Automated trading robot, for the first time on the market, an Expert Advisor is designed based on divergence.

    Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators.

    You can download the  RSI Divergence Indicator here.

    Recommendations

    Trading pairs
    AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD
    CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD
    Timeframe M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)
    Minimum deposit 
    		 $100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts
    Leverage
    		 Minimum : 1:30
    Brokers
    		 Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.


    •   No lag No error, with a functional advance algorithm 
    •   If anything is unclear to you please send me a message to give you the user manual.


    Explanation of algorithm
    EA detects divergences by the RSI Divergence Indicator and opens a position, If the market moves in according of the position, the expert do trail the stop. Otherwise, it waits for a new divergence and if it occurs, it adds to the position volume by opening a new trade(martingale method), and all positions have stop-loss to protect against unexpected market fluctuations. Positions do not have a take-profit, and are closed using the trail stop mechanism to gain the maximum possible profit.
     
    All operations such as position opening, trail stop, money management and protection of positions are automatically managed by the EA.


    Some advantages of the EA

    • Simplicity of use without complications to confuse the user.
    • Unique algorithm without similar in the market.
    • No sensitive about the news and market fluctuations.
    • Can be used in different symbols and time-frames.
    • Absorbing maximum profit from the market with trail stop capability.
    • Automated money/risk management.
    • 4000 lines script, no execution errors and lags.
    Some recommendations for better performance
    • Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
    • EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
    • You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.
    • If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before. 
    A recommended method
    First of all, select your symbol, for example “AUDNZD”, open “AUDNZD” in 2 charts,
    Add EA to chart 1 and set “Positions” as “Long Only” (in the EA inputs window), then also Add EA to chart 2 and set “Positions” as “Short Only”.
    This method causes overlap in the execution of the EA without raising drawdown.

    It is not recommended to run Expert in more than 2 charts at the same timein an account(it depends to your account balance).

    You can re-run the EA on another account for more profit.

    Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.


    • If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.

    • Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.

    I have designed this EA as simple as I could so that you can easily implement it, if you have any question please contact me, I'm always available.



    Avis 15
    Pa1x Paul
    307
    Pa1x Paul 2024.11.12 12:33 
     

    One of the best EA Thank you!

    Tobias
    712
    Tobias 2023.11.02 23:38 
     

    Excellent EA. Would love to see MT5 version also!

    Daniel Frank
    164
    Daniel Frank 2023.09.12 12:51 
     

    Amazing robot, it has been making profit consistently. Strongly recommended.

    More from author
    Greedy Golden MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Experts
    Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
    Greedy Red
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.34 (29)
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
    Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.67 (3)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Triangle Pattern Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend. The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it. The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usu
    Calculator of Lot Size
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.52 (23)
    Indicateurs
    Calculation of Lot Size for many traders is a big challenge. A case that is very important in money management. What many traders ignore. Choosing an appropriate Lot Size in trades can improve results and it will ultimately lead to success. This indicator calculates the authorized Lot Size for your trades. The indicator uses the following values to get the appropriate Lot Size for positioning: The distance of Stop Loss. The Pip Value. The amount of Risk Allowed For Each Trade. The amoun
    FREE
    RSI Divergence Full
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.61 (28)
    Indicateurs
    RSI Divergence Full   +10 other divergence indicators Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Download the MT5 version here. Also you can download the >>>  Hybrid Trading EA  <<< that is designed and implemented based on RSI Divergence Indicator. RSI is a pretty useful indicator in itself but it's even more effective when you trade divergence patterns with that. Because the divergence signal of the RSI indicator is one of the most powerful signals among the indicators. Di
    MACD Divergence Full
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Divergence detection indicator with a special algorithm. Using divergences is very common in trading strategies. But finding opportunities for trading with the eyes is very difficult and sometimes we lose those opportunities. The indicator finds all the regular and hidden divergences. (RD & HD) It uses an advanced method to specify divergence. This indicator is very functional and can greatly improve the outcome of your trading. Thi
    Elliot Impulse Waves Scanner 5W
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. 5W Pattern  introduction The 5W pattern occurs when the price forms an alternating 5-wave cycle with its volatility. In fact, the 5W  pattern is a price series of alternating HH or LL (higher high or lower low), which is the main characteristic of a trend. The pattern of 5W should have the characteristic of non-overlapping waves, also the points of the pattern are usually formed in Fibonacci levels. The completed pattern of 5W actua
    Advance 123 Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (12)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. How To Test You can test the indicator by free version, to get the free version please contact me   (  the free version scans charts in W1 and MN1 time-frames )  it's free. 123 Pattern Breakout Trend is your friend, trade along the trend, but how do we identify trends? Sometimes the simplest methods have the best results. Pattern 123 is based on the breakout important price levels, when the price is trying to break the previous h
    One Click Trade Assistant
    Mihails Babuskins
    Utilitaires
    See my other products here. One Click Order This product helps you to send your order as quickly and easily as possible. Send your order as fast as possible: Just set your position parameter values(Price, TP, SL, Ex Date) with just a few simple mouse drags. On the other hand, the calculation of the losses and profits value before ordering is always a big challenge for traders; This expert is very useful in taking a position and calculating the amount of the stop loss/the take profit(in the curr
    FREE
    MACD Signals Dashboard
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (4)
    Indicateurs
    Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
    FREE
    Advanced Divergence Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Unlocking Trading Insights Dive into the heart of market dynamics with Advance Divergence Scanner designed for traders seeking a competitive edge. The Divergence Indicator is your key to identifying crucial divergences across various charts, empowering you to make informed decisions in the dynamic world of financial markets. The Divergence A Divergence signals a potential reversal point because directi
    Double Top Double Bottom Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Double Top/Bottom Pattern Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the underlying investment moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). Double top and bottom analysis are used in technical analysis to explain movements in a security or other investment, and can be used as part of a trading strategy to exploit recurring patterns. Searching for this pattern among the cha
    Candle Time indicator
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Sometimes a trader needs to know when a candle will close and a new one appears to make the right decisions, this indicator calculates and displays the remaining of current candle time . It is simple to use, just drag it on the chart. Please use and express your opinion, expressing your opinions will promote the products. To see other free products, please  visit  my page.  
    FREE
    RSI Signals Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.75 (4)
    Indicateurs
    RSI Signal Scanner The primary trend of the stock or asset is an important tool in making sure the indicator's readings are properly understood. For example, some of the technical analysts, have promoted the idea that an oversold reading on the RSI in an uptrend is likely much higher than 30%, and an overbought reading on the RSI during a downtrend is much lower than the 70% level. This indicator notifies you of RSI important levels breakouts (30% and 70%) by searching among the symbols and chec
    FREE
    Trailing Stop Parabolic SAR
    Mihails Babuskins
    Utilitaires
    This utility manage your position risk by trailing stop with "Parabolic SAR" indicator value. Indicator Parameters SAR step(Parabolic SAR step value) SAR maximum(Parabolic SAR maximum value) Timeframes(Choose timeframes). Stop Place(put SL in current(open) candle or last close candle). Is the spread considered?(Set SL with considering to Spread or not, the choice is with you). Working with this utility is very simple, Just drag it onto the chart. There is no problem with multi-part trades. It is
    FREE
    Ichimoku Signal Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Ichimoku Signals Dashboard To test the indicator please download demo version  here. Find Ichimoku signals as easy as you can. Ichimoku is one of the most powerful trends recognition indicators. And it has valid signals for the trades. This indicator scans several symbols and time-frames by the Ichimoku to find all the signals that you want and show in a dashboard. It's easy to use, just drag it onto the chart. It's better to add  Ichimoku indicator  to chart before adding this indicator. Ichimo
    Waves Follower
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. This indicator gives a signal when the probability of starting a trend is high. To calculate entry points, it uses a combination of some indicators like "Moving Average", "ADX", RSI with support and resistance points. This indicator is a trend follower and it doesn't determine that TP because it is not necessary, it uses the stop-loss trailing system (Of course, the indicator determines the SL, but you have to move it yourself becau
    Currency Strength Gauge
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Currency Strength Gauge incicator The currency strength gauge is an indicator to measure of the strength or weakness of currencies in the Forex market. Comparing the strength of currencies in a graphic representation will lead to a good overview of the market and its future trends. You will see in a graphic chart both the strength of the currencies and their correlation, and this will help you in your decisions to get better trades.   -To easy detection of over Overbought and Oversold points,
    Quasimodo Pattern QM MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.18 (33)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. ADVANCE PRICE ACTION TRADING CONCEPT. To test the indicator, you can download the demo version on my product list. it’s free (only shows patterns that have occurred in the past of the market). Quasimodo is  a reversal trading pattern  that appears at the end of an uptrend. As a price formation, the Quasimodo pattern is depicted by three peaks and two valleys, where: First, the middle peak is the highest, while the outside two peaks
    Volume Profile FR supply and demand
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment  to send you the  User-Manual PDF  File. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along with   Price Action   and  
    Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.2 (5)
    Indicateurs
    harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
    Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT4
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File. Harmonic Trading The secret is the Fibonacci. It has been proven in the markets that price always reacts to Fibonacci levels. Fibonacci levels are one of the most important indicators of price changes. Sometimes the sequence of reactions to these levels in the chart make geometric shapes, which are called harmonic patterns. The price creates harmonic patterns with its fluctuation and reaction to Fibonacci levels. Harmonic patterns c
    Dynamic Moving Average DMA
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction The moving average indicator is the most well-known and one of the most popular indicators among traders. It is very simple to work with, but a basic question has always become a big challenge among traders: What is the most optimal setting of the moving average for each chart-time frame? The answer to this question is very difficult, you have to try different settings of the moving average indicator for different chart
    Wolfe Wave Pattern Scanner
    Mihails Babuskins
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Introduction Introducing the Wolfe Pattern Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on the elusive Wolfe Pattern in financial markets. This innovative indicator uses advanced algorithms to scan for the Wolfe Pattern in all symbols and time frames, providing traders with a unique edge in the market. How to trade with the Wolfe Pattern The Wolf Pattern is a rare and lucrative trading opportunity that
    Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
    Mihails Babuskins
    Indicateurs
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
    Filtrer:
    Pa1x Paul
    307
    Pa1x Paul 2024.11.12 12:33 
     

    One of the best EA Thank you!

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2024.11.12 15:41
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Tobias
    712
    Tobias 2023.11.02 23:38 
     

    Excellent EA. Would love to see MT5 version also!

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.11.03 12:31
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    6114462
    240
    6114462 2023.09.29 06:03 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.10.17 09:41
    Hi,
    You can run the EA in 11 different PCs or MT4 accounts 🙏☘️🌺
    Daniel Frank
    164
    Daniel Frank 2023.09.12 12:51 
     

    Amazing robot, it has been making profit consistently. Strongly recommended.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.09.21 13:31
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Gino De Andrea Calvo
    2473
    Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.08.26 10:59 
     

    Good EA, MT5 version will be appreciated

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.31 20:46
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    The MT5 version is not ready yet, but I'll try.
    Chango Mango
    132
    Chango Mango 2023.07.29 19:05 
     

    I'm an absolute newbie in EAs but the instructions provided by the seller are clear and understandable even for me. Running 2 cent accounts (110$ each). After 3 days of trading account 1 - 33.43$ profit, account 2- 663.43$ profit. First account is running on risk 3 and second account on risk 5. Cant complain so far :)

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.08.01 10:17
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    marcelinho04
    26
    marcelinho04 2023.07.01 21:04 
     

    Great ea with great profit. Follow the developer's instructions, don't be greedy and you will have great results. And of course it's time to get the new EA Greedy Red.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.07.02 00:36
    Thank you very much. 🙏☘️🌺
    Waqas Iqbal
    25
    Waqas Iqbal 2023.06.16 11:27 
     

    Amazing EA 100% recommended, the developer is quick to respond and helpful.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.16 11:42
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Msoshi1997
    88
    Msoshi1997 2023.04.14 07:49 
     

    I can’t put any star here I’m just adding a review maybe the sell will see my comment here so he can help me out with everything I need I just rented it and it’s been hours now since I bought it and he hasn’t responded

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.29 16:36
    Thank you for your comment, I have shared the guide file in the group, please read and follow the recommendations; I hope you make a good profit. 🙏☘️🌺
    OssZ.tFx
    91
    OssZ.tFx 2023.03.02 20:57 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.03 12:45
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    yuji kitamata
    1408
    yuji kitamata 2023.02.24 13:50 
     

    This product is really great! Worth $10,000.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2023.02.24 20:14
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    Brendon Tudor
    131
    Brendon Tudor 2022.12.20 23:29 
     

    A fantastic EA. The developer is quick to respond and helpful.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.22 00:53
    Thank you Brendon 🙏☘️🌺
    irontadeu
    74
    irontadeu 2022.12.09 16:23 
     

    One of the best EA I knew. Hugs From Brasil.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2022.12.09 16:31
    Thank you 🙏☘️🌺
    lsampedro
    190
    lsampedro 2022.11.05 18:51 
     

    One of the best EA I knew. I bought it a few day ago, but it seems very profitable system.

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2022.11.29 06:44
    I am honored that you are satisfied. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
    Mishel2022
    58
    Mishel2022 2022.10.30 22:18 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Mihails Babuskins
    77848
    Réponse du développeur Mihails Babuskins 2022.10.30 22:46
    I hope you always be profitable and enjoy. 🙏☘️🌺
    Répondre à l'avis