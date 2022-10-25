Hybrid Trading RSI Divergence MT4
- Experts
- Mihails Babuskins
- Versione: 2.6
- Aggiornato: 23 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 9
- Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file.
Monitoring the EA in real time:
Using divergences is one of the most common and practical trading methods. Because we see a divergence in most places where there is potential for price return. Diagnosis and trading based on them has a higher efficiency than many methods based on static indicators.
You can download the RSI Divergence Indicator here.
Recommendations
|Trading pairs
|
AUDNZD- NZDCHF - AUDJPY - EURNZD - CHFJPY - AUDCAD - EURUSD
CADJPY - EURAUD - NZDCAD - NZDJPY - EURJPY - USDCAD -XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15,M30,H1,H4(M15 is the best)
|Minimum deposit
|$100 in Cent Account(10000 cents), 800$ in Standard Accounts
|Leverage
|Minimum : 1:30
|Brokers
|Every Brokers, ECN account recommended with Low spreads.
- No lag No error, with a functional advance algorithm
- If anything is unclear to you please send me a message to give you the user manual.
Some advantages of the EA
- Simplicity of use without complications to confuse the user.
- Unique algorithm without similar in the market.
- No sensitive about the news and market fluctuations.
- Can be used in different symbols and time-frames.
- Absorbing maximum profit from the market with trail stop capability.
- Automated money/risk management.
- 4000 lines script, no execution errors and lags.
- Use in accounts with less spreads and commission
- EA has a time filter, can be used when market has fluctuations and in news time.
- You can run the EA in several chart to overlap profits.
- If new update available, you can download and replace even have open positions, just enter "Magic letter" for each chart as same as before.
It is not recommended to run Expert in more than 2 charts at the same timein an account(it depends to your account balance).
You can re-run the EA on another account for more profit.
Recommended symbols are selected due to the daily volatility and also better adherence to money management.
If you want to use the EA in several charts in an account, you should change the "Magic Letter" in settings, select different for each chart.
- Do not change or modify positions manually; Trust the EA, it is a profitable expert, let it make profit for you.
I have designed this EA as simple as I could so that you can easily implement it, if you have any question please contact me, I'm always available.
One of the best EA Thank you!