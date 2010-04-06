Easy Risk Reward

It is a tool that allows you to create orders very easily. The program will calculate the lot and profit automatically. from RiskReward what you set.There are two modes to choose from: Lot and Risk. step 1 set Reward Reward you want for set TP and Risk = 1 always. step 2 set Lot for MODE Lot calculate SL TP form Lot you set. setp 3 set Risk_percent

for MODE Risk calculate lot automatic form Risk percent of AccountBalance.

For Example.

AccountBalance = 1000 $

set Risk_percent = 2.0

so loss = 20$

calculate lot automatically form loss 20$





Current ON for BUY and SELL

Current Off for Stop and Limit You can drag it freely.





All panels will show the current status.





Very easy to use If you have questions or problems using the contact me now.

Please Ratings and Reviews.





Thanks Traders.

ENJOY.







