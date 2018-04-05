Core TDM this bot works using the Trend TD indicator.





The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a series. And the settings of the Trend TD indicator. The bot works throughout history, but you can optimize for shorter periods and the bot will be more profitable.





Bot environment:

The bot works with a deposit of $1,000 But if you work with a deposit of $10,000, you will significantly reduce the risks.

The bot works on the M15 timeframe, (indicator on H1) no experiments were carried out on other periods.

Optimization is slow throughout history, optimize on opening prices. The bot will work on real ticks in the same way.

The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $1000 deposit.

MinDeposit

LotRounding

lot

LevelManyManagement

ManyManagement

LimitMaxLot

The bot is additionally equipped with a system in the form

StopLoss,

TakeProfit,

TrailingStart,

TrailingStop,

TotalEquityLoss,

TotalEquityProfit.





Parameters responsible for the main interface of the bot.