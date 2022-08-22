Angle Of Price

1

Angle of Price

It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type.

When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction.

There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows

  1. Close
  2. Open
  3. High
  4. Low
  5. Median
  6. Typical
  7. Weighted
When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very powerfull tool to find the trend strength. This is very helpful to avoid rangebound markets.

Prodotti consigliati
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicatori
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
INDICATORE MT4 GRATUITO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTENTE MT4 GRATUITO: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Lascia una valutazione a 5 stelle se ti piace questo strumento gratuito! Grazie mille :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBILANCIAMENTO, BASE NASCOSTA Presentazione dell'indicatore "Supply Demand MT4", il tuo strumento definitivo per navigare nel mondo dinamico dei merca
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Che cos'è lo Schaff Trend Cycle? Lo Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) è un indicatore di tipo oscillatore progettato per rilevare tempestivamente i cambiamenti di tendenza. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali come le medie mobili o il MACD, lo STC combina cicli di mercato e momentum per identificare in modo più chiaro l'inizio e la fine di una tendenza. Caratteristiche principali Segnali chiari di inversione di tendenza: la linea del ciclo sale durante un trend rialzista e scende durante un trend
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicatori
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicatori
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
Indicatori
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Indicatori
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicatori
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Infinity Predictor MA mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Indicatori
Infinity Predictor MA Infinity Predictor MA is a next‑generation forecasting indicator that transforms the traditional Moving Average into a powerful predictive tool. Unlike standard MAs that only smooth past data, this indicator projects the moving average line up to 40 bars into the future, giving traders a unique perspective on potential market direction. The engine behind Infinity Predictor MA combines multiple advanced regression models to capture both smooth trends and sudden market shi
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicatori
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicatori
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Pinpoint Extreme Swing
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Precision Trading with Pinpoint Extreme Swing! Are you tired of missing out on crucial market reversals? Do you wish you had a reliable tool to spot high-probability swing trading opportunities? Look no further! The Pinpoint Extreme Swing indicator is your ultimate partner in navigating the dynamic world of trading, designed to give you the edge you need to succeed. This powerful MQL4 indicator is engineered to identify significant market turning points by intelligently combining the Mon
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator FREE
FXsolutions
3.92 (13)
Indicatori
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26371 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. The provided video
FREE
MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicatori
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicatori
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Indicatori
I pattern armonici sono ideali per prevedere i punti di inversione del mercato. Offrono un'elevata percentuale di successo e numerose opportunità di trading in un singolo giorno. Il nostro indicatore identifica i pattern armonici più popolari basandosi sui principi della letteratura sul trading armonico. NOTE IMPORTANTI: L'indicatore non ridisegna, non è in ritardo (rileva un pattern nel punto D) e non ridisegna (il pattern è valido o annullato). COME UTILIZZARE: Trascina e rilascia l'indicatore
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicatori
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ HHHc LLLc
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
A personal implementation of a famous trend principle known as higher high, higher close, lower low, lower close (HHHC - HHHL). It uses price action alone to determine trend direction, trend changes and pullback zones.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable breakout period Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It implements alerts of all kinds The indicator defines three price zones: Buy zones are blue Sell zon
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Indicatori
Sei stanco di disegnare manualmente i livelli di Fibonacci sui tuoi grafici? Stai cercando un modo conveniente ed efficiente per identificare i principali livelli di supporto e resistenza nel tuo trading? Non guardare oltre!   Ti presentiamo DrawFib Pro, l'ultimo indicatore MetaTrader 4 che fa   i livelli   di fibonacci   automatici       attingendo ai tuoi grafici e fornisce avvisi tempestivi quando questi livelli vengono superati. Con DrawFib Pro puoi migliorare le tue strategie di trading, ri
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme come
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilità
Ottimizza la tua strategia di grid trading con il Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitario gratuito versatile progettato per automatizzare il placement e la gestione di ordini grid, ispirato all'approccio grid trading testato dal tempo popularizzato negli 2000 dalle comunità forex per la sua capacità di profiter dalle oscillazioni di mercato in condizioni ranging. Adottato da migliaia di trader su piattaforme come MQL5 e Forex Factory per i suoi robusti controlli di rischio e customizzazione, qu
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, permettendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Potenzia la tua strategia di hedging con il Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le operazioni di hedging per contrastare movimenti di prezzo avversi, basato su tecniche di hedging rese popolari negli anni 2010 dai broker forex che consentivano posizioni opposte per bloccare profitti o limitare perdite durante trend incerti. Molto apprezzato su MQL5 e forum di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per le sue configurazioni flessibili e
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT5 di origine a più conti MT5 o MT4 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per diverse
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilità
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT4 o MT5 di origine a più conti MT4 o MT5 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per d
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora il tuo trading di price action con l'indicatore Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uno strumento robusto che sfrutta l'analisi frattale per individuare punti di swing chiave e identificare pattern che definiscono il trend come Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) per insight chiari sulla direzione del mercato. Tratto dai principi fondamentali di price action radicati nella Teoria di Dow dei primi del 1900 e popolari nel trading moderno da esperti come Al Brook
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, consentendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Ottimizza la gestione delle tue operazioni con il Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un robusto Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare gli aggiustamenti dei livelli di stop-loss per operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA, garantendo la protezione dei profitti e la gestione del rischio. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua precisione nella gestione dei traili
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Potenzia le tue capacità di individuazione delle tendenze con il Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uno strumento dinamico progettato per identificare sequenze di candele rialziste o ribassiste, offrendo avvisi tempestivi per conferme di tendenza e possibili inversioni nei mercati forex, azionari, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, oltre che elogiato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di semplif
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Potenzia la gestione del rischio del tuo portafoglio con l’Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per tracciare e gestire automaticamente il profitto totale del tuo conto o delle operazioni con un numero magico specifico su MetaTrader 5, chiudendo tutte le operazioni quando il profitto attuale scende sotto l’ultimo picco di profitto. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per il suo meccanismo dinamico di blocco dei profitti, questo EA è
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ottimizza il processo di chiusura delle tue operazioni con il Close Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le uscite delle operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA su MetaTrader 5, offrendo ai trader un controllo preciso sulle strategie di uscita. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per i suoi criteri di chiusura versatili e personalizzabili, questo EA è un favorito tra scalper, day trader e swing trader in mercati volatili come forex,
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Ottimizza la tua analisi di trading con il Day and Week Separator MT4, uno strumento intuitivo progettato per tracciare linee di separazione giornaliere e settimanali personalizzabili, perfetto per i trader che devono gestire differenze di fuso orario con i loro broker. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua semplicità ed efficacia, questo indicatore affronta la sfida comune di allineare i timeframe dei grafici con gli orari locali o specifici
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL5. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato avanzato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta l’indicatore dell’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite delle operazioni basate su condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto. L’EA supporta configurazioni di trading inverso all’interno di queste zone, offrendo un approccio versatile alla gestione delle operazioni. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso precisi, regole di uscita flessibili e un
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading sofisticato per MetaTrader 4 progettato per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite dalle operazioni utilizzando nove indicatori tecnici: ADX, Bande di Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Media Mobile, RSI, Stocastico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Offrendo ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, incluse molteplici strategie di entrata/uscita e modalità di combinazione AND/OR/NA, questo EA offre ai trader una flessibilità senza pari. Ampiamente testato, garantis
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT4 è uno strumento potente progettato per monitorare più coppie di valute e timeframe utilizzando l’indicatore Supertrend. Organizza i segnali in un formato a griglia, mostrando lo stato della tendenza di ogni simbolo nei timeframe da M1 a MN1. I trader possono abilitare o disabilitare timeframe specifici per allinearli alle loro strategie. La versione per MT5 è disponibile qui: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Per la documentazione dettagliata, cl
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva la precisione del tuo trading con l' Indicatore GG TrendBar MT5 , uno strumento potente multi-timeframe che sfrutta ADX e Parabolic SAR per fornire segnali di tendenza consolidati su fino a 9 timeframe. Nato da concetti avanzati di analisi delle tendenze popolari negli anni 2010 su piattaforme come Forex Factory e MQL5, questo indicatore ha guadagnato favore per la sua capacità di filtrare il rumore richiedendo l'allineamento tra i timeframe selezionati, superando spesso gli indicatori a s
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL4. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Rimani al passo con il momentum del mercato con il Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicatore versatile a più valute progettato per tracciare e avvisare i trader sui movimenti precisi in pip su più simboli, ideale per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e evidenziato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di rilevare cambiamenti improvvisi del mercato, questo indicatore è indi
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Semplifica il tuo trading con l’STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) user-friendly progettato per ottimizzare l’esecuzione e la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader 4, offrendo il posizionamento degli ordini con un solo clic e la chiusura automatica delle operazioni basata su soglie di profitto e perdita personalizzabili. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua interfaccia intuitiva e il controllo efficiente delle operazioni, questo EA è uno strumento indi
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva le tue decisioni di trading con l' Angle of Moving Average MT4 , un indicatore innovativo che quantifica la pendenza delle medie mobili per offrire intuizioni chiare sulla direzione e il momentum del mercato. Basato sul principio di misurare l'inclinazione angolare delle medie mobili su un numero specifico di barre, questo strumento è diventato un pilastro dell'analisi tecnica dalla sua concettualizzazione nelle comunità di trading intorno al 2010. Ampiamente discusso su forum come Forex
Filtro:
Hector Manuel
395
Hector Manuel 2024.03.15 17:48 
 

Muestra valores incorrectos

Rispondi alla recensione