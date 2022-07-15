Extreme Turns
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Lungile Mpofu
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Extreme Turn is the advanced grid system which use Bars to find trading opportunities. The EA will maintain lot size based on risk percentage which means all trades will maintain same lot size on every grid opened. The system use real market mechanism to its advantage to make profit. The system will identify trades slowly based on market conditions
Pairs Supported: Multi-Currency
Recommended pairs: GOLD/XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, USDJPY
Recommended timeframe: M1-H1.
Features:
- Multi-Timeframe: Trade any TF
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Solid backtest performance
- Very easy to use: just attach on charts and wait for trades
How to install
- The EA must be installed in your Expert Folder on your MT4 and it must be attached to every chart you want to trade
- Trade any pair but use recommended if not sure
- You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- Any Account Type
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage.
- Good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
MM & Risk settings
- Lots - EA use lots based on RISK Percentage(0.5 means 0.5%) The EA will calculate risk percent automatically for you based on the % used. 1 on lot means 1%
- TP Pips - Fixed Take Profit Level(20 pips default).
- TimeFrame: Select TF or leave as 0
- Start Trade Time: Time on which EA will start trading
- End Trade Time: Time on which EA will stop trading
- Maximum Trades - Maximum Trades allowed in grid
Others
- Trade Comment - comment for orders
- Magic ID: 12232
- Panel Info - True/False Info-panel
- Text color: Text Color on Panel
- InfoDataColor: Color for headings and amounts on panel
- FonColor: Panel background