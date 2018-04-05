Orion MA based on indicators of two Moving Averages and Complex Vector HL, the system does not allow holding a deal or a series of deals for too long, while at the same time it remains a reliable system precisely because the basic indicators are simple and without redrawing.





In the case of two Moving Averages, a buy signal occurs when a line with a shorter period crosses the long one from below. If it violates the border from above, the moment of sale comes. But at the same time, the entry is corrected by the Complex Vector HL indicator; it is a very good filter and will help you avoid losing capital, whether it will tell you when it is better to make a new entry into the market and exit.





Complex Vector HL is an indicator that characterizes the change in short-term trends in the market. The indicator is based on market analysis using the mathematical apparatus of complex numbers. The essence of the indicator is that it, with clear impulses, indicates the points in time when it is necessary to make decisions. The impulses are like a cardiogram showing the heartbeat of the market. The indicator has pulses only in one direction, the pulses are clear and clearly expressed.





Like other trading robots, the Orion MA robot is based on technical analysis methods. This is one of the most obvious assistants, absolutely indispensable for trading. Similar models are used by many professional traders. A trader using this robot can automatically follow a position, avoiding a stop loss, but approaching it as much as possible. The program is based on generally recognized indicators and methods of technical analysis.





This Expert Advisor requires capital to work, preferably $10,000. It does not earn much, but the drawdown is around 6%. You can see all the statistics in the screenshots. also note that the bot works in the same way as open prices or real ticks.