Auto Martingale MT5

Introduction to EA Auto Martingale MT5

Auto Martingale is an Expert Advisor (EA) that helps you easily create Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trades from your manual trades. With advanced settings, the EA Auto Martingale allows you to create a perfect Martingale strategy in your own way, optimizing profits and managing risks effectively.

I will increase the price by 10 USD for every 10 orders

Main Features of Auto Martingale:

1. Magic Number: Default is 0. This value will automatically be based on your first manual trade.

2. Maximum Deviation / Slippage: Limits the maximum deviation/slippage to protect your trades.

3. Validate Available Order Margin: Validates the available margin before executing a new trade.

4. Indicator Input: Auto Martingale uses an SMA indicator with period=3 and shift=2 to determine entry points when the price goes against you and then shows signs of rising again. If you want to DCA when the price is below 200 points, you can adjust the SMA Period to 1 and SMA Shift to 0.

5. Buy/Sell Setting: Sets an additional buy/sell order when the price has dropped/risen beyond a certain number of points.

6. Your Starting Lot Number: The initial trading volume used to calculate the volume of subsequent trades.

7. Number of Closed Orders Taken Into Consideration: Calculates the volume (Lot) based on the number of open orders.

8. Use x% of DCA Allowable Capital: Specifies the percentage of capital used for the Martingale strategy.

9. xx Times the Previous Command: Automatically doubles the volume of the next order based on the previous order. For example, if you enter this value as 2, the first order is 0.01, the second order will be 0.02, then 0.04, 0.08, etc. If you want to fix the volume for subsequent orders, set this value to 1.

10. Max Number of Steps: The number of times the volume of an order can be multiplied. This limit helps you manage risk while trading.

11. Reset Martingale After Max Number of Steps: Enable this setting to reset the lot size after reaching the maximum number of steps.

12. Multiply by Raw Lot Size: When this setting is enabled, the multiplier is applied before rounding the lot size, allowing more precise control over the lot size.

13. Include Open Orders: Includes open orders in the volume calculation, not just closed orders.

14. Maximum Open Orders: Limits the total number of orders that can be open at the same time.

15. Take Profit - How Many Pips to Take Profit: Sets the take profit target for the total of the orders.

16. Delay the Next Order by xx Minutes: The next order will be opened after a delay of a certain number of minutes from the most recent order.

17. Session Exclusion: Excludes the Auto Martingale strategy during specified periods. Note your broker's timezone before setting up this feature.

With the EA Auto Martingale, you can control and optimize your Martingale strategy easily and effectively, increasing your chances of success in the financial trading market.
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5 (4)
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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