Shved Supply and Demand cluster profile

Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS).
Identifies areas of maximum Supply and Demand zone density and confluence, providing deeper market insight as part of the integrated SMAS ecosystem.

Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a revolutionary, high-performance visualization tool designed to map market volume density and supply/demand zone clusters, created by a professional trader for traders.

The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is a core component and the analytical heart of the professional Shved Supply and Demand Pro trading system.

FROM THE CREATOR OF THE LEGENDARY "SHVED SUPPLY AND DEMAND" INDICATOR

Greetings, fellow traders! My name is Andrey Shvedov (SupDem-Pro).
I have been actively trading the financial markets and developing professional trading software since 2003. I am the original creator of the legendary "Shved Supply and Demand" indicator, used by thousands of traders worldwide.

Over more than 20 years of active trading and continuous algorithmic research, all my mathematical models, filters, and market volume insights have converged into one comprehensive, highly effective trading system: Shved Supply and Demand Pro.

The Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile is the pinnacle of my multi-decade development journey, engineered to provide you with a clean, highly visual, and unquestionable edge over the market noise within our trading system.

HOW THE TOOL WORKS:
This indicator features a state-of-the-art horizontal sidebar that scans the market in real-time, identifies active supply and demand zones, and merges them into a clean gradient "Tetris grid". Instead of a cluttered chart with overlapping lines, you get an intuitive Heat Map showing exactly where institutional players have accumulated their largest order blocks.

THE EXCLUSIVE EDGE: NON-STANDARD TIMEFRAMES (m2, m3, m4...)
A professional scalper's ultimate weapon is precision and speed. The MetaTrader 5 terminal natively supports 21 timeframes, including rare micro-periods (m1, m2, m3, m4, m5, m6, m10, m12) that 99% of retail traders don't even know exist!
The Shved S&D Cluster Profile scans these hidden micro-timeframes in the background and plots their zones as a unified profile on your current chart (e.g., M5). You will see precise micro-liquidity cores forming in real-time, long before they show up as a broad zone on higher timeframes!

KEY FEATURES AND ADVANTAGES:

1. Analyze up to 6 Timeframes Simultaneously
Display active zones of the current chart plus up to 5 additional timeframes of your choice on a single screen (e.g., m5 + m15 + m30 + H1 + H4 + D).

2. Zero-Lag Duplication Safeguard
Includes built-in protection against redundant scans. Even if you accidentally select duplicate timeframes in the settings, each period is scanned strictly once, keeping your terminal performance at maximum speed.

3. Perfect "Tetris" Geometry
By decoupling the X and Y axes, column widths and horizontal shifts are strictly fixed in pixels. This ensures blocks align perfectly edge-to-edge with absolutely zero overlapping or horizontal gaps.

4. Gradient Color Saturation (Heat Map)
The background colors of the blocks automatically become deeper as more zones overlap. Single-layer zones remain soft and pastel, while major confluences "glow" with rich, saturated colors, instantly drawing your attention to key support/resistance levels.

5. Two-Level Priority Sorting
The current chart's timeframe always has absolute priority and is plotted directly adjacent to the baseline (h_index = 0). Auxiliary timeframes neatly shift to the left upon overlap.

6. Double-Layer Labels with Auto-Scaling
Timeframe labels are rendered as a separate layer precisely in the center of each block. Font sizes dynamically scale (from 6 to 10) based on the block's height. On highly saturated blocks, the text color automatically switches to white for perfect readability.

7. Interactive Tooltips
Even on extremely narrow blocks where the text is hidden, hovering your mouse will trigger a clean, native tooltip showing the zone details, such as "m15 (Demand Zone)". Tooltips on the baseline are blocked to keep your price chart clean.

8. Native Baseline Customization
The vertical axis is drawn as a native OBJ_VLINE with full color, thickness, and style customization (solid, dashed, dotted) and fluidly scrolls with the active bar.

Elevate your trading to the institutional level with the Shved Supply and Demand Cluster Profile — a tool forged from 20 years of market-beating experience!
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