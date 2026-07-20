Supply Demand Matrix

Auralis Supply Demand Matrix NR MT5 is a professional price action indicator designed to help traders identify supply and demand zones, swing structure, break of structure areas, and important market reaction points directly on the chart.

Supply and demand analysis is one of the most widely used concepts in price action trading. However, manually marking zones can take time and may become inconsistent. This indicator is designed to simplify that process by automatically detecting key swing highs and swing lows, then converting them into structured supply and demand areas.

The goal of the indicator is to give traders a cleaner chart view, helping them spend less time drawing zones manually and more time analyzing valid trading opportunities.

◆ Main Concept

The indicator detects recent market swing points using confirmed pivot logic. When a valid swing high is found, the indicator can create a supply zone. When a valid swing low is found, the indicator can create a demand zone.

These zones can help traders observe areas where price may react, reject, retest, or break through. The indicator also includes BOS logic, POI levels, optional ZigZag visualization, and optional swing point labels such as HH, HL, LH, and LL.

◆ Key Features

Supply and Demand Zones

The indicator automatically draws supply and demand zones based on confirmed swing points.

Supply zones highlight potential bearish reaction areas.

Demand zones highlight potential bullish reaction areas.

Zone width can be adjusted by the user.

The number of historical zones shown on the chart can be controlled from the settings.

Point of Interest Levels

Each supply and demand zone includes a POI level, helping traders see the central reference area of the zone.

This can be useful for observing potential retests, reactions, and price behavior around key levels.

Break of Structure

The indicator identifies when price breaks an active supply or demand zone and marks the event as a BOS area.

A break of structure can help traders recognize possible changes in market direction, trend continuation, or structural shifts.

Swing Point Labels

Optional swing point labels can be displayed on the chart, including:

HH — Higher High

HL — Higher Low

LH — Lower High

LL — Lower Low

These labels help traders read market structure more clearly and understand how price is developing over time.

Optional ZigZag Display

The ZigZag feature helps visualize the swing movement of the market.

This can make it easier to see the relationship between recent highs, lows, and structural transitions.

Clean Visual Customization

The indicator includes several visual settings so traders can adjust the chart display to match their style.

Users can customize:

Supply zone color

Demand zone color

BOS label color

POI label color

Price action label color

ZigZag color

◆ Non-Repaint Logic

Auralis Supply Demand Matrix NR MT5 is designed with confirmed-bar logic.

The indicator does not use the current live candle to confirm important signals.

Swing points are confirmed only after the required number of closed candles.

Historical confirmed zones are not moved after confirmation.

BOS events are confirmed using closed-bar data.

This makes the indicator suitable for stable chart analysis, historical review, and Strategy Tester observation.

◆ Settings

Swing High/Low Length

Controls the sensitivity of swing high and swing low detection.

A lower value creates more frequent zones.

A higher value creates fewer but more significant zones.

History To Keep

Controls how many recent supply and demand zones remain visible on the chart.

This helps keep the chart clean and avoids unnecessary visual clutter.

Supply/Demand Box Width

Adjusts the vertical size of the supply and demand zones.

The width is based on market volatility, allowing the indicator to adapt to different symbols and timeframes.

Show ZigZag

Enables or disables the ZigZag structure display.

Show Price Action Labels

Enables or disables swing point labels such as HH, HL, LH, and LL.

Visual Settings

Allows users to customize the appearance of zones, labels, POI levels, BOS markings, and ZigZag lines.

◆ How to Use

Use supply zones to observe potential short areas.

Use demand zones to observe potential long areas.

Watch how price reacts when returning to a zone.

Use BOS markings to identify possible structural changes.

Use swing point labels to understand the current market structure.

Use ZigZag to visually follow the market flow.

For stronger analysis, combine the indicator with trend direction, candle confirmation, liquidity context, multi-timeframe analysis, and proper risk management.

◆ Recommended For

Forex trading

Gold and commodities

Indices

Crypto CFDs

Price action trading

Supply and demand analysis

SMC-style market structure analysis

Breakout and retest observation

Multi-timeframe chart analysis

◆ Important Risk Notice

This indicator is not a trading robot and does not open or manage trades.

Supply and demand zones should not be used as standalone buy or sell signals. Traders should always wait for proper confirmation, market structure context, and risk management before making any trading decision.

No indicator can guarantee profitable results. Always test the indicator on your preferred symbols and timeframes before using it in live trading.

Auralis Supply Demand Matrix NR MT5 is designed to provide a clean, structured, and non-repainting view of supply and demand zones, helping traders analyze price action with more clarity and consistency.


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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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