SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT5

Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA:

1. Cut Switch

2. Hedging


Recommended settings:

TimeFrame = H4

Risk = 0.1

Minimum Balance = 1.000

MaxToBep = 4


Main Parameter Description:

- Hedging Mode

False = Cut Switch

True = Hedging

- Max Martingale Level = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses

- Risk = Based % of Balance

-MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position

- Percent BEP = All position will be closed if determined BEP is reached (examples: if BEP 1.00 / 0%, Balance = Equity x 1 All position will be closed. examples: if BEP 1.01 / 1%, Balance = Equity x 1.01 All position will be closed)

 - Percent TP = Target Profit based percentage of balanca. Examples: Percent TP = 1.30 / 30%. All position will be closed if balance = equity x 1.30

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in th
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Experts
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Fractal Plus MT4
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Experts
Fractal Plus  is a trading tool in the form of an expert advisor. I n it there are 1 indicators that are position execution and 4 indicators that function as filters. You can choose whether each indicator is active or not, it can even be combined according to your trading needs. All filter indicators have multi timeframes options. Indicators as execution position: 1. Fractal 4 Indicators as Filter: 1. Moving Averages 2. Stochastic Oscillator 3. RSI 4. Alligator Parameter Information: - Lot Mo
SAR Cut Switch Hedge MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Stop and Reverse Cut Switch Hedge based on  Parabolic SAR indicator. There are two setting in EA: 1. Cut Switch 2. Hedging Recommended settings: TimeFrames = H4 Risk = 0.1 Minimum Balance = 1.000 MaxToBep = 4 Main Parameter Description: - Hedging Mode False = Cut Switch True = Hedging - Max Martingale Level  = Lot / Volume will reset after "n" Losses - Risk = Based % of Balance -MaxOP to BEP = Target BEP will be active if there is a certain number op open position - Percent BEP
High Low BreakOut MT4
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
This expert advisor will make a pending order at a certain time, pending orders are made in the form of buying at the highest price and selling at the lowest price (in a predetermined time frame) you can make a pending order breakout at the highest and lowest prices according to your wishes, thus it can be used for the following strategies: - Asian Session BreakOut - European Session BreakOut - US Session Breakout - News Trading - Etc. Main parameter description Notes : order type 4 is not part
DojiExecutor
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Doji Executor is an expert advisor who works by opening a trading position after detecting a doji candle, according to the doji formation.  Continuation formation bull - doji - bull = buy bear - doji - bear = sell Reversal formation bear - doji - bull = buy bull - doji - bear = sell with this ea, you don't need to monitor the chart all day long just to find a doji candle Pair = all pair Time Frame = all time frame suitable for use with brokers who give rebate programs please test first in the
EngulfingInOBOS MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION - Expert Advisor Engulfing in OBOS (Overbought Oversold) is an expert advisor consisting of a combined candle engulfing pattern and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. A Buy position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the oversold area, A sell position occurs when engulfing are formed when the signal stochastic indicator is in the overbought area. - You can combine engulfing that form in certain timeframes with a signal stochast
Stochastic Crossover MT5
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. Parameters Description - Volume_Lot => Number of lots determined from the balance percentage. Example Balance = 1.000 USD, Volume Lot = 100, Then lot i
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