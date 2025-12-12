YF Bounce Zones
- Indicators
- Peter Maggen
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Hallo Trader,
This indicator is designed for validating the forecast generated by the forecast system.
You can also use it with your own strategy.
The indicator is plotted in a separate window... and displays oversold/buy zone (green) and overbought/sell zone (red). These zones take into account the long term trend of the market... though generating reliable information.
Do not hesitate to try.
The indicator includes a link to the strategy explanatory video on Youtube. The link is under the common tab of the settings menu.
Happy Trading to You, Peter