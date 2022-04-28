Cybertrade ATR Trend Zone
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Super
super
exelente, muchas gracias y bendiciones muy util
Hey Emanuel. How are you? Could you please send me the buy and sell buffers from Cybertrade ATR Trend Zone? 15:24 Im testing this indicator as a filter. Looks really good!
Sehr gut. Vielen Dank!
Muito bom.
Mu bueno Gracias ¡¡¡¡¡
Boa tarde, querido amigo! Primeiramente, muito obrigado por disponibilizar esse indicador! É maravilhoso! Preciso de um favor, pode me dizer, quais os nomes dos Inputs dos parâmetros de seu indicador, para colocá-los em um EA? Muito Obrigado!
Probably one of the best indicators! I wonder if I can somehow get its source code for use in an Expert Advisor? That would be great =)
How did you calculate the exit price?
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Super