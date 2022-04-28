Cybertrade ATR Trend Zone - MT5

The indicator shows, by calculating the ATR (Average True Range), the zone of probable price resistance.

Indicated to be used as a probable exit point of an operation.





It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.

All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.

This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.

Also check out our other products.