Cybertrade Agile and Flexible - MT5 (Your strategy in any market)

https://emanuelandriato.github.io/cybertrade/ Flexible EA regarding parameterization, where the trader can configure his own setup, risk management and trading plan.Our EA is an advanced, high quality solution, always developed with attention focused on performance and flexibility of use and also always attentive to the need of traders to work in different ways.

With the diversity of indicators and parameters available, it is possible to develop an infinity of setups. Any indicator traditionally used in the market that is not available in the EA can be requested. Resources:

■ Support for multiple currency pairs.

■ Works in any market.

■ Agility and flexibility to negotiate as you wish.

■ Algorithm to improve inputs. (great for scalpins)

■ Ticket for performing manual entries and presenting the results.

Parameterizations:

■ Magic number;

■ Operational sense (Only buy, only sell or both);

■ Different types of price views (counts on Keikin-ashi)

■ Definition of opening and closing hours;

■ Definition of time for making entries;

■ Definition of time to close the position;

■ Risk management and gain targets (monthly and daily);

■ Number of entries and/or daily losses;

■ Multi-level inputs;

■ Output definition at 3 different levels;

■ BreakEven and TrailingStop;

■ Option for martingale;

■ Algorithm to negotiate for the best price before entering;

■ Settings for displaying operational lines;

■ Definition of different setups;

■ Definition of several indicators;





Indicators:

■ Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average

■ Volume Weighted Average Price

■ Keltner Channel

■ Donchian Channel

■ Double Bollinger Bands

■ Period Extremes

■ Auto Fibonacci Regression/Projection

■ ZigZag

■ ParabolicSAR

■ Relative Strength Index RSI

■ Moving Average Convergence/Divergence MACD

■ Average True Range ATR

■ Stochastic

■ Volume

■ ... request your indicator





We are open to ask questions and receive suggestions.

We will respond as soon as possible to all needs, obviously prioritizing the one that will serve the greatest number of people.

Come be part of our group, help us build and improve our EA and share knowledge.

We appreciate your appreciation and wish you excellent trades! Cybertrade Team!



