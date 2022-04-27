RoboTrandGOLD
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The robot works effectively with the GOLD and XAUUSD tools on an hourly timeframe. There are no restrictions on instruments and timeframes. Equipped with a trailing stop, which allows you to take the greatest profit with the correct settings of the stop, step, correct choice of working volume and settings. The standard values contain the parameters by which it works on my account. With the exception of volume, this is an individual parameter.