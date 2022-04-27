RoboTrandGOLD

Initially, there was a long-term manual trading system using pyramiding. For successful trading, it was necessary to calculate nine levels of entry into the position and, accordingly, nine levels of take profits and stop losses. Next, when the price reached the planned level, it was necessary to re-place orders on the next eight levels and distribute their take profits and stop losses, then on seven levels and so on to the last level. Mathematically, the system is designed in such a way that wh