FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO

Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time.

This product is an analysis and decision-support tool.

It does not generate trading signals, does not open trades, and does not guarantee profits.

What the Indicator Does

Analyzes market conditions and classifies them into: Trend Lateral / Range Neutral

Displays the current market direction (Long / Short / Flat)

Provides a clear dashboard view of market state and volatility conditions

Can be used as a filter for discretionary trading, semi-automatic systems, or Expert Advisors

Analysis Logic

The dashboard combines multiple analytical components, including:

Bollinger Bands expansion and contraction

ATR relative to historical volatility

ADX strength evaluation

Short-term volatility structure

These elements are combined to provide a contextual market assessment, not trade entries.

Algorithmic & Visual Modes

Algorithmic Mode (for EA integration):

The indicator exposes logical states that can be read via iCustom , such as:

Trend / Lateral / Neutral state

Market direction

Trend vs range percentage

Visual Mode (for discretionary traders):

All information is displayed in a clean and readable dashboard designed for real-time analysis.

Alerts & Notifications

Optional on-screen alerts

Optional push notifications when market conditions change

Alerts are informational only and do not represent trade signals.

Practical Use Cases

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO can be used to:

Filter unfavorable market conditions

Avoid trading during strong directional phases when using range strategies

Assist discretionary decision-making

Support semi-automatic or automated strategies as a market condition filter

Supported Markets & Timeframes

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Suitable for Forex pairs, indices, and CFDs

Works on all timeframes from M5 to H4

Technical Characteristics

No repainting

Real-time calculation

Lightweight and CPU-efficient

Clear, high-contrast dashboard layout

Compatible with multi-chart setups

Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Demo Version

A demo version is available through the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, as managed automatically by MQL5.

Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis utility, not a trading system.

Trading involves risk, and all trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Support

For assistance or usage questions, you may contact the author via Telegram:

https://t.me/xhunterx86