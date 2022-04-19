Awesome Oscillator PAR

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is one of the most popular indicators that are used to measure momentum in the stock and commodity markets.

It was developed by Bill Williams, a famous charting enthusiast and technical analyst who approached the markets on a psychological level.

In this article, we will detail the calculations used to compile the Awesome Oscillator to then move on to applying the indicator in practice.

We are also going to look at how the AO is different from other oscillators, as well as key trading strategies involving the indicator.