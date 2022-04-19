Awesome Oscillator PAR

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is one of the most popular indicators that are used to measure momentum in the stock and commodity markets.

It was developed by Bill Williams, a famous charting enthusiast and technical analyst who approached the markets on a psychological level.

In this article, we will detail the calculations used to compile the Awesome Oscillator to then move on to applying the indicator in practice.

We are also going to look at how the AO is different from other oscillators, as well as key trading strategies involving the indicator.


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Yandong Li
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Success comes from knowledge – this is true for most things in life and especially Forex trading. To become successful, a trader needs to learn technical analysis. Technical indicators are a big part of technical analysis. The problem is that, at first sight, names of technical indicators can sound unpleasantly complicated, for example, MACD, RSI or Stochastic. However, we recommend you not to judge a book by its cover. We will provide you with a fair and simple explanation of the most popular t
Structure EAST
Yandong Li
Utilities
Do you want to have a fully automated trading bot that trades instead of you to make profits all the time? Get your unlimited account license copy for only £49.99 one time payment! Features: Forex Golden Moon EA Automated Forex Trading System For MetaTrader 4 Setup Instructions | Quick & Easy 5 Minute Setup | Set & Forget Unlimited Licenses For All Your MT4 Accounts No Trading Experience Required US Brokers | Non-US Brokers No Trading Account Limitations Optimised SET files included Here’s
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