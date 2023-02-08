Live Bot Maker

5

Let Your Ideas Earn For You.

Convert your Ideas and Strategies in to automated trading bots directly on MT4. Visual Strategy Builder with Instant Results on the chart. This One of a kind strategy builder, allows you to specify rules and visually see the signals based on those rule as you create them.

Visit the link for Group, User Manual, Video Examples



Why Use LBM

LBM is an essential tool for traders of all levels. It allows traders to create strategies quickly and easily, and to test them in a back tester to see if they are profitable. Additionally, it allows traders to create fully automated trading bots, which can be used to trade the markets with minimal effort. This makes it an invaluable tool for traders who want to take their trading to the next level.

  • Support Fully Automated Trading and Alerts based on your rules.

  • Support Market and Pending Orders

  • Support Entry Rules as well as Exit Rule for fully Automated Trading.

  • Support All Bult-in indicators to create trading rules Example: Line Crossover, Breakout stragtegy,  Arrow Signal, Candle Pattern, Time based entry and so on.

  • Support Entry and Exits based on Support and Resistance, Candle Pattern, Opened Trade's count/profit and so on.

  • Support Custom Indicators, so you can use almost any custom indicator to create automated strategies and alerts.

  • Trailing Stoploss and Breakeven feature to lock in your profits.

  • Supports advanced Trailing SL and BE based on rules and indicators.

  • Custom SL and TP based on pips or any indicator or candle pattern example: TP on 14 EMA, SL on lower Bollinger Band, TP on Previous Day's High and so on.

  • Support Partial TP and SL including partial closes.

  • Money Management including fixed lot size, risk based lot size and limit on minimum and maximum lot size.

  • Supports Martingale, Anti-Martingale, and Grid Systems.

  • Support Filters like max number of trades, max spread, max slippage, max daily profit, max daily loss.

  • Time Filter so that you can not only sepcify during which session you want to trade, you can also specify custom time period.

  • Day Filter to limit the days of week during which you will like to auto trade.

  • Support exporing and importing of save bot configuration for easy sharing.

  • And much more


How can it help you improve your trading?

With our EA, you can easily define your own technical indicators, set your trading rules, and backtest your strategies right from the MT4 chart. No more hassle of switching between different software and programming languages. Our EA makes it easy for even novice traders to create and test their own strategies with ease.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, our EA is a powerful tool that can help you take your trading to the next level. With the ability to test your strategies in real-time, you can quickly identify what works and what doesn't, giving you the edge you need to succeed in today's markets.


Don't miss out on this opportunity to revolutionize your trading. Try our MT4 EA today and start creating, testing and improving your own custom strategies directly from the MT4 chart.



Reviews 4
John Dorelus
352
John Dorelus 2023.06.21 03:22 
 

Look no further than LBM, the revolutionary tool that will transform your trading experience.

jdriviecc
81
jdriviecc 2023.04.28 13:37 
 

So, I changed my review to 5 stars after talking and working with Nabeel. He helped me understand how the Bot works and where I was making the wrong entries, plus he got the link to the Discord working.

OlaTechie
320
OlaTechie 2023.04.07 15:45 
 

I have been consistently searching for tools that can make my trading experience more efficient and profitable. I am thrilled to have discovered the Live Bot Maker for MT4, which has transformed the way I trade by converting my ideas and strategies into automated trading bots directly on the platform. The Live Bot Maker has proven to be incredibly useful, especially when it comes to customizing signals for my unique trading style. The user-friendly interface and the ease of customization have made it a breeze to set up my bots according to my specific preferences and requirements. What truly sets the Live Bot Maker apart from other similar tools is the exceptional customer support provided by the creator. When I encountered an issue with backtesting, he promptly arranged a Zoom call to help me resolve the problem. His patience, knowledge, and dedication to ensuring that I was able to make the most of this fantastic tool left a lasting impression on me. The Live Bot Maker for MT4 has proven to be an indispensable asset in my trading toolkit. Its outstanding functionality, ease of use, and the creator's unwavering dedication to helping customers succeed make it a must-have tool for any serious trader. I wholeheartedly recommend the Live Bot Maker to anyone looking to streamline their trading process and elevate their results. Thank you for creating such a top-tier trading solution!

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Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Utilities
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
More from author
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
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John Dorelus
352
John Dorelus 2023.06.21 03:22 
 

Look no further than LBM, the revolutionary tool that will transform your trading experience.

jdriviecc
81
jdriviecc 2023.04.28 13:37 
 

So, I changed my review to 5 stars after talking and working with Nabeel. He helped me understand how the Bot works and where I was making the wrong entries, plus he got the link to the Discord working.

OlaTechie
320
OlaTechie 2023.04.07 15:45 
 

I have been consistently searching for tools that can make my trading experience more efficient and profitable. I am thrilled to have discovered the Live Bot Maker for MT4, which has transformed the way I trade by converting my ideas and strategies into automated trading bots directly on the platform. The Live Bot Maker has proven to be incredibly useful, especially when it comes to customizing signals for my unique trading style. The user-friendly interface and the ease of customization have made it a breeze to set up my bots according to my specific preferences and requirements. What truly sets the Live Bot Maker apart from other similar tools is the exceptional customer support provided by the creator. When I encountered an issue with backtesting, he promptly arranged a Zoom call to help me resolve the problem. His patience, knowledge, and dedication to ensuring that I was able to make the most of this fantastic tool left a lasting impression on me. The Live Bot Maker for MT4 has proven to be an indispensable asset in my trading toolkit. Its outstanding functionality, ease of use, and the creator's unwavering dedication to helping customers succeed make it a must-have tool for any serious trader. I wholeheartedly recommend the Live Bot Maker to anyone looking to streamline their trading process and elevate their results. Thank you for creating such a top-tier trading solution!

iaderibigbe
361
iaderibigbe 2023.02.18 08:11 
 

This makes life easy especially for traders who want to automate. Automation takes emotion out of trading. LBM is highly recommended. Loved this from the 1st day i heard about the idea. And the support is superb.

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