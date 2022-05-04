BB Squeeze MT5

KT BB Squeeze measures the contraction and expansion of market volatility with a momentum oscillator, which can be used to decide a trading direction. It measures the squeeze in volatility by deducing the relationship between the Bollinger Bands and Keltner channels.

Buy Trade: A white dot after the series of gray dots + Rising momentum above the zero line.

Sell Trade: A white dot after the series of gray dots + Rising momentum below the zero line.

Markets tend to move from a period of low volatility to high volatility and vice-versa. In the book Mastering the Trade, John Carter explains a straightforward way to find the volatility contraction(squeezing) and expansion using the Bollinger Bands and Keltner channels.





Features



It marks the potential entry points by placing vertical lines when the entry conditions match.

Unlike the other BB Squeeze, this one is light, full of features, and coded from scratch.

All kinds of Metatrader alerts for entries as well as for exits(fading momentum).



Methodology