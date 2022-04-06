Bollinger Bands Alert MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Bollinger Bands Alert is a modified version of the classic Bollinger Bands added with price touch alerts and visible price tags for each band separately.
Alert Events
- When the current price touches the upper Bollinger band.
- When the current price touches the middle Bollinger band.
- When the current price touches the lower Bollinger band.
Features
- Separate alert events for each band.
- Ability to specify a custom interval between each alert to prevent repetitive and annoying alerts.
- Added price tag to each band for a better analysis.
- Coded from scratch which uses minimum CPU resources.
- All Metatrader alerts implemented.
Inputs
- History Bars: No. of bars to use in the calculation.
- Bollinger Bands Period
- Deviation
- Shift
- Applied Price
- Bands Colors
- Min. minutes b/w each alert.
- Alert Settings
More About Bollinger Bands
Bollinger Bands was developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s. Bollinger Bands is fundamentally made up of three moving averages. A moving average in the middle with two lines – one above and another one below the MA. These two lines are called bands.