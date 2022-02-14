MT4/MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider

Settings

The first part contains the token and the chat ID, which we already entered in the previous chapter.

Advanced Mode: Select between simple mode (false) and advanced message customization mode (true). Simple mode provides a predefined message template and allows you to enable or disable individual message sections in the user interface. Advanced mode allows complete message customization through text files, as explained later in this guide.

The Custom Message Folder specifies where the EA loads the message template text files used in advanced mode. This setting is ignored in simple mode.

The Delay Time for New Orders setting delays every new-order message by the specified number of seconds. This gives you time to modify the new position before its details are sent to Telegram.

Prevent New Market Signals When SL Is 0: When enabled, the EA will not immediately send a new Buy or Sell market-position signal if no Stop Loss has been set. Pending-order signals are not affected. When disabled, positions without a Stop Loss are handled as before.

Maximum Additional Time to Wait for SL: Defines how many additional seconds the EA waits for a Stop Loss after the normal new-order delay has ended. If the Stop Loss is set during this period, the EA sends one complete new-order message containing the latest SL, TP, and position information. It does not send a separate modification message for the Stop Loss that released the signal. If the Stop Loss is still 0 when the waiting period expires, the signal is discarded. Modification, partial-close, and close messages for that position are then also suppressed. Set this value to 0 to discard a new market signal immediately after the normal delay if its SL is still 0.

Using the Panel Scale, you can manually adjust the size of the user interface.

The Minimum Time for Charts to Load Before Taking Screenshot setting defines how many seconds the EA waits after opening a chart before capturing a screenshot. A longer duration may be necessary on slower systems or when several indicators must load first.

The Screenshot Timeout setting defines how long the EA will continue attempting to create and send a screenshot if a problem occurs.

Order Filtering:

Use the order filters to specify which orders should or should not be sent. Orders can be filtered by Magic Number, symbol, and comment.



If multiple EAs are trading on your account, you can select which EA orders are sent to Telegram. Separate multiple values with a semicolon (“;”).



For example, entering 123456;99999 in the corresponding “send only” field means that only orders with Magic Number 123456 or 99999 are sent. All other orders are ignored. Entering 484848 in the corresponding “remove” field means that orders with Magic Number 484848 are ignored.





User Interface - Simple Mode

In the upcoming section, we will delve into the user interface for the simple mode. This mode allows you to send reports and tailor the predefined message template by selectively enabling or disabling specific parts of the message. Opting for the simple mode provides more options directly in the user interface, whereas the advanced mode primarily involves message configuration through text files.





Reporting