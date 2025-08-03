Quick Solution MT5
- Experts
- Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Set files for Quick Solution MT5 Live Signal
Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum Deposit $200 (High Risk: 50% ).
- Minimum Deposit : $350.
- Account Type: Low spreads account.
- Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
Specifications:
- Trade XAUUSD
- Every trade is protected with {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk % (1-100) Please Type it}.
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Very easy to install,
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
