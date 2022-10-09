Voluntas EA

Voluntas is the advanced Martingale- Grid System which already works. It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit.

All costs (Commission & Swap) are included in the Trades.

Only 1/2 copies of the EA left at $39!

Next price --> $59


Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended Timeframe: M15

  • UPDATES: 
  • 09.10.2022 16:26 User friendly attitude

Features:

  • Multiple Currency Pairs Support
  • Solid backtest and live Performance  
  • No need to adjust GMT

How to install

  • The EA must be activated on every Chart you want it to trade on! Example: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD are 3 Active charts M15
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to Spread and Slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
  • With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $5000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:400 Leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $500 account

MM & Risk settings

  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fix Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fix lot" parameter, Variabel will use 'Variabel Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on Balance load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Dynamic Lot (Balance based) - Balance to be used per 0.01 lot
    • Risk: the higher the number, the lower the risk
    • 500 is High Risk
    • 1000 is Moderate Risk
    • 2000 is Low Risk
  • Voluntas moderate settings:
  • NZDCAD 1000
  • AUDCAD 750
  • AUDNZD 1250

Strategy

  • TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)
  • TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)
  • StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades

Grid settings

  • Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • Maximum Trades - max number of grid is 9

Others

  • Trade Comment - comment for orders
  • Magic (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
  • ShowInfo - true/false Info-Panel ( Balance,Equity,Spread,Lots for first Order, ShortOrders Counter, LongOrders Counter)
























