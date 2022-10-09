Voluntas EA
- Experts
- Dennis Hein
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 9 October 2022
- Activations: 5
Voluntas is the advanced Martingale- Grid System which already works. It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit.
All costs (Commission & Swap) are included in the Trades.
Only 1/2 copies of the EA left at $39!
Next price --> $59
Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Recommended Timeframe: M15
- UPDATES:
- 09.10.2022 16:26 User friendly attitude
Features:
- Multiple Currency Pairs Support
- Solid backtest and live Performance
- No need to adjust GMT
How to install
- The EA must be activated on every Chart you want it to trade on! Example: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD are 3 Active charts M15
- Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA
Requirements
- The EA is NOT sensitive to Spread and Slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $5000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:400 Leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $500 account
MM & Risk settings
- Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fix Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fix lot" parameter, Variabel will use 'Variabel Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on Balance load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
- Dynamic Lot (Balance based) - Balance to be used per 0.01 lot
- Risk: the higher the number, the lower the risk
- 500 is High Risk
- 1000 is Moderate Risk
- 2000 is Low Risk
- Voluntas moderate settings:
- NZDCAD 1000
- AUDCAD 750
- AUDNZD 1250
Strategy
- TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)
- TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid. If zero, then TP is weighted, i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)
- StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades
Grid settings
- Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid
- Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
- Maximum Trades - max number of grid is 9
Others
- Trade Comment - comment for orders
- Magic (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
- ShowInfo - true/false Info-Panel ( Balance,Equity,Spread,Lots for first Order, ShortOrders Counter, LongOrders Counter)