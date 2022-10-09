Voluntas EA

Voluntas is the advanced Martingale- Grid System which already works. It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit.

All costs (Commission & Swap) are included in the Trades.

Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended Timeframe: M15

UPDATES:

Features:

Multiple Currency Pairs Support



How to install

The EA must be activated on every Chart you want it to trade on! Example: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD are 3 Active charts M15

you want it to trade on! Example: are Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements



The EA is NOT sensitive to Spread and Slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker



The EA should run on a VPS continuously

With only 1:30 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $5000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:400 Leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $500 account



MM & Risk settings

Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fix Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fix lot" parameter, Variabel will use 'Variabel Lot' parameter, Deposit load will calculate lots based on Balance load%, and 4 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you

Risk: the higher the number, the lower the risk

500 is High Risk

1000 is Moderate Risk

2000 is Low Risk





Voluntas moderate settings:

NZDCAD 1000

AUDCAD 750

AUDNZD 1250

Strategy

TakeProfit for Initial Trade, in pips - take profit for the initial trade (if no grid trades opened)



- take profit for the trade (if no grid trades opened) TakeProfit for Grid, in pips (weighted if zero) - take-profit for the grid . If zero, then TP is weighted , i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order in money (not in pips!)



(weighted if zero) - take-profit for the . If zero, then TP is , i.e. it is equal to TP of the initial order (not in pips!) StopLoss for Grid, in pips (1000 pips if zero) - stop-loss for the initial/grid trades

Grid settings



Trade Distance - min. step in pips between grid



Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility



Maximum Trades - max number of grid is 9

Others



Trade Comment - comment for orders



- comment for orders Magic (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it



ShowInfo - true/false Info-Panel (Balance, Equity, Spread, Lots for first Order, ShortOrders Counter, LongOrders Counter)




























































































