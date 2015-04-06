Buy Sell stoplimit order for MT4

Buy and Sell stop-limit orders are available in MT5 but not on the Metatrader 4 platform.

Now you can place a Buy/Sell limit order or both on your chart with multiple user defined parameters.

Save your PIPS and get your orders placed where you want them.

Once placed on chart it will place up to 1 order long and short depending upon the choice made by user.

Once a Buy or Sell limit order is placed it will not repeat another unless reinstalled on chart.

See screenshot below for possible settings.

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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